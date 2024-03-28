Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Awarded World Performance Car Of The Year

When compared to its immediate rivals, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N packs the right balance of nostalgic design, impeccable dynamics and blistering performance

Ever since its launch, Hyundai Ioniq 5 has not only grabbed eyeballs but has also gained a lot of recognition. More recently, Hyundai Motor Company has bagged yet another plaque at the 2024 World Car Awards. It was the Ioniq 5 N that facilitated this award in the World Performance Car section. This marks the fourth major victory for all-electric Ioniq 5 lineup.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Awarded World Performance Car

This is not the first time Hyundai Ioniq 5 has made its presence known at the World Car Awards. Building on the past success on global stages, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has bagged the World Performance Car award.

This recent accolade for Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is in fact the fourth one that this retro-styled fully electric crossover SUV has added to its belt within the past three years since its debut. The high-performance N version was introduced in July 2023 and is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to designing and developing driver-centric high-performance vehicles.

Ioniq 5 N is also a shining beacon highlighting company’s relentless pursuit in motorsports and is proof of Hyundai’s engineering prowess. Continuing its winning streak at the World Car Awards in 2024, Hyundai’s Ioniq lineup has bagged as many as four World Car Award wins in the last three years.

World Car Awards announced this year’s winners at the 2024 New York International Auto Show. World Car Awards is an annual event witnessing around 100 international jurors across as many as 29 countries who test-drive and rank eligible cars and position them winners in their nominated segment.

In both 2022 and 2023 years, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 models from Hyundai achieved three consecutive wins in the World Car, World Electric Vehicle, and World Car Design categories. The increasing nominations and wins at global platforms like World Car Awards further cement Hyundai’s position as a leading automaker.

Ioniq 5 N is a specially designed vehicle aimed to take on the mighty Nurburgring. This electric crossover SUV packs an 84 kWh battery, powering two electric motors, one at each axle. Performance metrics include a maximum of 641 horses (N Grin Boost) and a top-speed of 260 km/h. Ioniq 5 N can sprint to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Statement from Hyundai Motor Company

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive the prestigious World Performance Car award for our IONIQ 5 N,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “This recognition is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric performance and innovation.

It is truly gratifying to see our efforts rewarded with a total of seven World Car Awards titles in the last three years. We are proud to continue our winning streak and solidify Hyundai’s position as a leader in the global EV industry.”