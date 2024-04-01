Hyundai India Sales Stood At 65K Units In March 2024 – Creta, i20, Verna

Where sales are concerned, Hyundai Creta is the highest volume generator for the brand, followed by Venue, Exter, i20, Aura and the likes

For the month of March 2024, Hyundai Motors India Limited recorded staggering growth proposition when opposed to the sales performance in March 2023 and February 2024. This growth stood strong across both domestic and exports, cementing its position as one of India’s best-selling car manufacturers.

Hyundai Sales March 2024

The FY 23-24 proved to be quite productive for HMIL and there was positive growth when opposed to the FY 22-23. Breaking up the sales numbers, Hyundai sold 53,001 units in domestic market and 12,600 units were shipped to global markets.

When compared to the 50,600 units sold in domestic market last year (March 2023) and 50,201 units sold in February 2024, there was a 5% YoY growth and a 5.58% MoM growth. Where exports are concerned, Hyundai registered 16% YoY growth as opposed to 10,900 units shipped last year and a 22.33% MoM growth when compared to 10,300 units shipped in February 2024.

Hyundai’s total sales (domestic + exports) for the month March 2024 stood at 65,601 units, up from 61,500 units sold in March 2023 by 7% YoY and up from 60,501 units sold in February 2024 by 8.43% MoM. Company’s lineup for domestic market incudes Grand i10 NIOS, Aura, i20, Venue, Exter, Venue, Creta, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson and the likes.

In FY 23-24, Hyundai Motors India Limited sold 6,14,721 units in the domestic market with 8.3% YoY growth over 5,67,546 units sold in FY 22-23. There was a 6.7% YoY growth in exports due to the 1,63,155 units shipped in FY 23-24, up from 1,53,019 units shipped in FY 22-23. Cumulative sales for FY 23-24 stood at 7,77,876 units with an impressive 8% YoY growth.

Statement from Hyundai Motors India Limited

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India

Limited, said, “FY 23-24 sales number of 7.77 lacs is a testimony to the great acceptance of our diverse product line-up with 8% year-on-year growth over LY in total sales. In the domestic market, HMIL sales surged by 8.3% in 2023-24 against the previous year.

These are the highest sales reported by HMIL since inception. In 2023-24, we launched many new models as well as product upgrades including EXTER, new CRETA, CRETA N LINE, new i-20 and introduction of ADAS in Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line. HMIL’s pursuit of technology & innovation was also recognized by critics, and the coveted ‘Car of The Year’ title was awarded to the EXTER, VERNA and IONIQ 5 by prominent Indian Automotive media.

Infact, the three products together amassed over 50 awards cumulatively for HMI in this FY. As we move forward into 2024-25, we will continue to work diligently towards creating more excitement and enhanced value for our beloved customers.”