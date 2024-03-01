Hyundai India Sales at 50,201 units in Feb 2024 – Reports 7% YoY Growth

Hyundai sales in February 2024 saw a YoY growth but MoM decline while exports too ended with lower sales

Indian auto industry sales as a whole showed off an upward trajectory in February 2024 both across the two wheeler and passenger vehicle segments. Hyundai Motor India Limited has also released their sales report for the month of February 2024 wherein sales growth of 4.58 percent YoY has been seen.

Hyundai Domestic Sales January 2024

Total sales (domestic + exports) grew to 60,501 units in February 2024, up from 57,851 units sold in February 2023. This included 50,201 unit sales in domestic markets relating to a 6.81 percent YoY growth from 47,001 units sold in February 2023. Exports however, fell by 5.07 percent to 10,300 units in the past month from 10,850 units shipped in February 2023.

Taking into account sales in domestic markets, the company has a varied lineup of 13 cars and SUVs among which are Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Exter, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona EV and Ioniq 5 EV. Domestic sales stood at 50,201 units last month, a 6.88 percent growth over 46,968 units sold in February 2023. It was however, a 12.11 percent de-growth when compared to 57,115 units sold in January 2024.

The recently launched Creta is what has boosted company sales to a great extent. Its demand is such that in a month Hyundai got over 50k bookings for new Creta. Hyundai has recorded 1 million sales of the Creta since the time of launch in 2015 amounting to 1 Creta being sold every 5 minutes.

Hyundai Upcoming Launches in 2024

The company now gets ready to launch Creta N Line. Bookings have opened for the N Line at company dealerships and features have been detailed. No pricing is announced as on date but the Creta N Line is expected to range between Rs 19 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). Launch date is set for 11th March 2024. With bookings just being opened, Creta N Line has received such outstanding response.

The Creta N Line boasts an exclusive Thunder Blue colour with a contrasting black roof to enhance its sporty appeal. It will be offered in two variants of N8 and N10 will be powered by a 1.5 liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine making 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque. Transmission options will include a 6 speed MT and 7 speed DCT.

Hyundai is also testing Alcazar facelift, as revealed by spy shots. It will be the company’s third launch this calendar year after the Creta facelift in Jan this year and the Creta N Line in March 2024. Hyundai Alcazar facelift could be slated for launch by June 2024.