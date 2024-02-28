Hyundai Ups The Game In Sustainability – Aims 100% Renewable Energy By 2025

Hyundai India aims to stick to its systematic approach to meet its RE100 end goal by 2025 ahead of rivals

In a major turn of events in sustainability scope, Hyundai Motors India Limited announced that it will hit RE100 goal by the year 2025. RE100 denotes 100% renewable energy, which is a global corporate renewable energy initiative from Climate Group. The company has set forth a thorough set of implementations across multiple aspects to hit RE100 mark.

Hyundai Ups The Game In Sustainability

Affirming its commitment to RE100, Hyundai Motors India has already met 64% of its energy requirements by renewable energy sources. The company aims to navigate its course to RE100 ahead of other rival automakers by 2025. For this end goal, Hyundai Motors India has a systematic approach across multiple areas for a collective sustainable approach.

1. Energy Management Systems

This aspect stresses energy conservation and related sources across its operations. For low carbon practices and reduction in emissions, Hyundai has incorporated 100% LED lighting across its operations in 2017, thermo ceramic coating on furnaces and ovens of all its offices and dealerships, waste heat recovery in paint shops and other steps. Of which, Hyundai claims the conservation of 19,200 Tonnes Oil Equivalent (TOE).

2. Reduction in Carbon Emissions

To keep carbon emissions in check, Hyundai Motors India monitors direct (Scope 1) and indirect emissions (Scope 2). This involves use of renewable energy, the conversion of propane to LNG and a 10 MW solar plant at its Chennai manufacturing facility, among others. The company is even purchasing green power from Indian Energy Exchange to increase its renewable energy portfolio to 64%. HMIL is proud to state that it has reduced 1,02,060 tonnes of CO2 emissions and aim to reduce it by 1,61,940 tonnes by next five years.

3. Water Management

A zero liquid discharge system at HMIL keeps water management in check. This is ensured by six large water reservoirs at the Chennai plant holding 3,50,000 metric tonnes of water. This facilitates rain-water harvesting and fulfils 50% of the company’s water requirement. The company has attained 80% water neutrality through recycled RO water and reduced water usage by 30%.

4. Harmful Substance Management

Every factory has harmful wastes and containing them is a challenge. Hyundai mentioned that it adheres to domestic laws and global standards in this regard. Measures like screw press filters have reduced 19.4% reduction in hazardous wastes and 14.3% reduction in non hazardous wastes over the last five years.

5. Expanding EV lineup

The company is poised to expand its electric vehicle portfolio. The company has pledged an investment of Rs. 32,000 Crores in the next 10 years since 2023, for this regard.

Words from Hyundai Motors India

Emphasizing Hyundai’s steadfast focus on sustainability and energy conservation, Mr. Gopala Krishnan CS, Chief Manufacturing Officer at HMIL said, “Our operations are driven by a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment and our communities. We view this proactive role as an opportunity to contribute to long-term sustainable development goals.

Our sustainability initiatives are focused towards carbon neutrality and energy transition, circularity, clean tech products and services, operational eco-efficiency, and natural capital conservation. Our ‘Integrated Solutions to Climate Change’ initiative aims for carbon neutrality by 2045, with a sustainable operating system for future generations.”