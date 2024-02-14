Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, i10 NIOS, Verna, Alcazar

Top 3 Hyundai cars are SUVs (Creta, Venue, Exter), and together they account for over 58% of the domestic sales in Jan 2024

Hyundai India once again regained its No. 2 spot on the list of best-selling automakers in India in January 2024. The company had been overtaken by Tata Motors by 721 units in December 2023. Hyundai Motor India, reported record sales of 57,115 units in January 2024, up 14 percent over 50,106 units sold in January 2023. It was also a 34 percent MoM growth as against 42,750 units sold in December 2023.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Jan 2024

Hyundai Creta led the list with 13,212 units sold in January 2024. This was a 12 percent YoY de-growth over 15,037 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales improved by 43 percent from 9,243 units sold in December 2023. It was the Hyundai Creta facelift, which helped the company to record its highest ever monthly sales in January 2024.

Hyundai Venue followed at No. 2 with 11,831 units sold last month. This was a 10 percent YoY and 14 percent MoM growth over 10,738 units and 10,383 units sold in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively. The relatively new Hyundai Exter saw sales of 8,229 units in the past month, a 9 percent growth from 7,516 units sold in December 2023.

At No 4 is Hyundai i20, which has posted a YoY decline in sales by 13 percent in January 2024 with sales falling to 7,083 units in the said month. There had been 8,185 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales improved by 55 percent from 4,574 units sold in December 2023.

The Grand i10 also saw lower YoY sales by 22 percent to 6,865 units in the past month but improved by 31 percent MoM over 5,247 units sold in December 2023. Earlier this month, the company introduced the new Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) with added features over the regular Sportz trim.

Hyundai Aura, Verna, Alcazar Sales Growth

Hyundai has seen outstanding sales growth for the Aura, Verna and Alcazar in January 2024 Aura sales grew by 19 percent YoY and 45 percent MoM to 5,516 units while Verna sales were up 118 percent YoY and 205 percent MoM to 2,172 units. Alcazar had 1,827 units sold last month relating to a 19 percent YoY and 92 percent MoM growth.

Even as sales of the Tucson improved by 2 percent YoY to 183 units, sales fell by 12 percent MoM over 209 units sold in December 2023. There were also 102 units of the Hyundai Kona sold last month with a 155 percent YoY and 437 percent MoM improvement in sales while Ioniq5 sales stood at 95 units up 17 percent over 81 units sold in December 2023.