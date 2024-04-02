Hyundai IONIQ 5 Robotaxi Clears US Driver’s License Test

Hyundai Motor Co.’s IONIQ 5 robotaxi passes a US driver’s license test in Las Vegas, marking the first time for a Level 4 autonomous vehicle

A video released online shows off the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 robotaxi completing a process akin to that of an actual US driver’s license test. This new robotaxi, based on the all-electric IONIQ 5 crossover showed off its self-driving skills to achieve consistent driving performance under a host of driving conditions to exude uncompromised safety.

Boasting autonomous driving technology, the Ioniq 5 robotaxi was put through a host of tests among which were public-level driving test and road driving in Las Vegas and emerged to prove its safety on both counts.

IONIQ 5 robotaxi’s Reliability Put to Test

The video starts with a sad tale of Pearl Outlaw, a visually impaired American lady and her mother Ruth, talking about the disability called Retinitis Pigmentosa. This degenerative disorder limited Pearl’s freedom of mobility. However, with this new and certified robotaxi, having passed the driving test is a positive step in this direction. It will be a game changer for such persons who will no longer have to rely on others for their mobility.

The accompanying video also demonstrates how the Ioniq 5 robotaxi was put to the test by Kandice Jones, a DMV-certified driving examiner with 25 years of experience who has failed thousands of students in the past. She states that “Out of the 31,500 people I’ve supervised over the past 25 years, only about 16% have passed”.

Sitting in the front passenger seat, Jones tested the robotaxi under the same criteria as a human. It was monitored for speed, lane change, manoeuvres, left turns and lane maintenance besides complete stop and quick reaction time as the autonomous robotaxi took on the Las Vegas Strip and city suburbs. It passed each of these tests with flying colours.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 robotaxi – An SAE Level 4 Autonomous Vehicle

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 robotaxi is based on an Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform. It emerges as a collaboration between Hyundai Motors and Motional, an autonomous driving technology developer. It is fitted with over 30 sensors, cameras, radars and lidar to offer a 360-degree perception besides high-resolution images and long-range detection of objects to demonstrate consistent and safe driving performance. A safety suite, displayed across the vehicle’s exterior sets it apart from human-piloted vehicles

The successful completion of this stringent driving test marks the first time that a Level 4 autonomous vehicle, classified by SAE International, has been awarded the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) certification. This Level 4 means that the vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions without the requirement of a safety operator in the front seat. However, this is unlike Level 5 which allows for fully automated driving. It also highlights Pearl’s story of everyday mobility constraints faced by the physically impaired, with autonomous driving technology coming to the rescue in providing such persons a sense of independence.

Earlier last month, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift made its debut in India with an increased range. It is slated to come into India via CKD route by the end of 2024 or early 2025.