Hyundai Ioniq 7 EV Connected LED Tail Light Spied – India Launch 2025?

Hyundai Ioniq 7 is expected to be launched in India sometime next year – It is based on the Kia EV9 which will launch in India this year

In the realm of electric vehicles, Hyundai is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Ioniq 7, a 7-seater electric SUV that is set to redefine the standards of flagship electric vehicles. The latest spy shots of the Hyundai Ioniq 7 have surfaced, showcasing an eye-catching design feature – a massive connected LED tail light setup that spans from one corner to the other at the rear.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 EV Spied – Massive LED connected tail light

The Ioniq 7, poised to be Hyundai’s flagship electric vehicle upon its international launch later this year, stands as a direct counterpart to the Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV. The Ioniq 7 is the production version of Hyundai’s SEVEN electric SUV concept, which was unveiled a couple of years ago.

The most distinctive feature revealed in the spy shots is the impressive connected LED tail light, creating a visually striking and cohesive design at the rear. This design choice adds a futuristic and dynamic element to the overall aesthetic of the Ioniq 7.

Moving to the front, the SUV boasts vertically-stacked headlights adorned with pixel-shaped LEDs. These Pixel LEDs not only contribute to the illumination but also form the LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) that give the Ioniq 7 a distinctive and high-tech appearance. The side body claddings, reminiscent of the Hyundai Kona, further enhance the SUV’s robust and modern appeal.

While the interior details are not fully disclosed, expectations lean towards a design inspired by the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models. Dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, coupled with a blend of modern aesthetics and functionality, are anticipated. The Hyundai logo is likely to be replaced by the distinctive four-dot emblem, consistent with the brand’s recent design language.

Specs, Range and Speculated India Launch

Under the hood, the Hyundai Ioniq 7 is speculated to share the same powertrain as its Kia counterpart, the EV9. This includes a dual-motor layout with a total system output of 380 bhp and a substantial battery capacity of up to 100 kWh. The claimed range for the EV9 is 350 miles (563 km), and with the Ioniq 7’s aerodynamic design, it is expected to push the boundaries of electric vehicle range further.

In terms of features, the Ioniq 7 is anticipated to incorporate level-three autonomous driving aids, the use of recycled materials in its interior, third-row seating, and Hyundai’s latest operating system, as seen in the Kona EV.

While an India launch for the Ioniq 7 is yet to be officially confirmed, considering the strategic moves by Hyundai and Kia in the past, industry experts speculate a potential launch in 2025. With Kia’s EV9 slated for release this year in India, it seems likely that Hyundai will follow suit, mirroring the sequence observed with the EV6 and Ioniq 5 launches.