Kia Trademarked EV1 To EV9 In India – EV3 Spotted Testing?

The trademarks filed in India for Kia’s upcoming EVs start from the smallest EV1 and goes till flagship EV9

With rapid electrification across global markets, Kia is busy ramping up its EV portfolio. These new-gen EVs like EV6, EV9 and upcoming EV5 are in addition to other Kia electric cars that share their platform with their ICE-powered counterparts. Some examples include Niro EV and Soul EV. Here in India, Kia currently offers only the EV6 electric SUV.

Kia Trademarked EV1 To EV9 In India – Launch confirmed?

That said, the South Korean company has trademarked all nine electric vehicles it intends to launch in the future. Of these nine, EV6 has already launched in India and we’re likely to get Kia EV4 which was spotted testing recently. These trademarks from Kia show ‘Protection Granted’ as their status, indicating that there are launch intentions.

The flagship EV9 has been launched in a few markets and EV5 has broken covers more recently. EV6 is the first of these vehicles to launch. Based on these vehicles, we can have a certain idea as to where the rest of these cars fall in terms of size. In this sense, Kia EV1 will be the smallest of this lot and could be an electric hatchback.

Probably matching size of a Picanto hatchback (3.6m length) sold globally. Picanto is Kia’s counterpart of Hyundai i10, sold as Grand i10 in India. EV2 may be close to Hyundai Exter’s dimensions. We’re talking about around 3.8m to 3.9m in length and a crossover DNA. EV3 might be a bridge between sub 4m and compact-size vehicles.

How many will launch in India?

We’re talking about a Kia Soul EV sized vehicle with around 4.2m length. This makes EV4 a Seltos-sized EV with around 4.4m length that will be Kia’s counterpart of upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, already been spotted in testing multiple times. As we go higher up Kia’s naming scheme hierarchy, we reach recently unveiled Kia EV5 SUV which measures 4,615 mm in length.

Kia EV6 crossover has been out for a long time and measures 4,695 mm in length. However, Kia EV9 is the recently launched flagship and measures 5,015mm in length, similar to Kia Telluride SUV. This leaves Kia EV7 and EV8 in the mystery and one of those is likely to be a mid-size sedan that may be Kia’s counterpart of Inoniq 6 sedan measuring around 4.8m to 4.9m in length.

Kia EV3 spotted testing? Or is it Kia EV4?

The South Korean brand is testing a new EV that will slot below the recently unveiled EV5. Test mules have been spotted abroad and show a vehicle bearing proportions close to a Seltos and may bear EV4 name when launched. EV3 must be in development already and might boast a similar size as Soul EV. EV4 test mule spotted testing is very different from Soul EV in its construction.

In this sense, Soul EV had steeply raked A-pillars along with a squared-off tail section. Kia EV4 (supposedly) test mules show swoopy A-pillars with a more conventional tail section with quite a bit more body behind rear doors than on Soul EV. Reminds us more of a Seltos.

Hints of ‘Opposites United’ design language are evident along with Kia EV line signature asymmetrical wheel patterns. Powertrains are likely to be shared with upcoming Hyundai Creta electric, probably based on a new platform and not E-GMP.