Hyundai EXTER: One Lakh Bookings, Five Months, Not a Sweat

Hyundai Exter – 1 Lakh Bookings in 5 Months

Hyundai November 2023 Sales continues to demonstrate robust numbers, marking a significant achievement. The highlight of this period is the remarkable success of the Hyundai EXTER, launched on July 10, 2023.

In just five months, the small car has garnered an impressive 1 lakh units in bookings. This translates to an average of 20,000 bookings per month. And showcases the prolific demand and customer enthusiasm for Hyundai’s latest addition to their product line-up.

November 2023: Hyundai’s Playbook for Business Success

Monthly total sales for November 2023 reached an impressive cumulative figure of 65,801 units. This marked a noteworthy growth of 2.81 percent compared to last year. The domestic market contributed significantly to this success. With a total of 49,451 units sold, marking a 3.02 percent increase year-on-year. Export market also demonstrated a steady front. With 16,350 units shipped, reflecting a growth of 2.18 percent compared to November 2022.

Sales for Hyundai in the festive season have been consistent. And the positive note resonates throughout the automotive business. Overall November sales, with an increase of 1,798 units compared to November 2022, affirm Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to business success and market leadership. Month-on-month performance is at a decline of 10.30% with 55,128 units sold in October 2023. Down 5,677 units.

Beyond Numbers: Hyundai November 2023 Sales

Hyundai’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident not only in the robust sales figures. But also in the quality, safety, technology, and design incorporated into their vehicles. As a smart mobility solutions provider, the company’s emphasis on cutting-edge solutions aligns with the evolving aspirations of consumers in CY 23.

Hyundai’s dealer network continues to play a pivotal role in achieving these milestones, ensuring that the brand remains an exemplary choice for automotive enthusiasts.

From CY23 Glory to CY24 Vision

In the competitive automotive landscape, Hyundai is a smart player. Well-planned timely launches are received with resounding success reflected in its market share and business achievements. And of course sales. Growth in bookings for the Hyundai EXTER within a short span is indeed admirable, underscoring the brand’s triumphant growth in a new segment.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With encouraging customer response leading to higher retail sales during the festival season, our Dealer network stock is at a very optimum level of 3 weeks. As Hyundai family, we are well-prepared to end a very successful CY 23 on a high and welcome CY 24 on a positive note.”