Hyundai Sales Breakup Sep 2023 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, i10, Verna, Tucson, Ioniq5

A strong SUV portfolio, which also included the newly launched Hyundai Exter, caused a boost in sales in September 2023

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), with a strong SUV portfolio, has seen increased sales in September 2023. Sales stood at 54,241 units in the past month relating to a 9 percent YoY growth when compared to 49,700 units sold in September 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 1 percent from 53,830 units sold in August 2023.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Sep 2023

Hyundai Creta was at the top of sales charts and also featured as the best-selling compact SUV last month. This was despite a YoY and MoM decline in sales which stood at 12,717 units down 1 percent from 12,866 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales also fell by 8 percent over 13,832 units sold in August 2023.

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Venue with 12,204 units sold in September 2023. This was a 11 percent YoY and MoM decline from 11,033 units sold in September 2022 and 10,948 units sold in August 2023. The Hyundai Venue was the 4th best-selling sub-compact SUV sold last month after the Nexon, Brezza and Punch.

The new Hyundai Exter mini SUV, launched in July 2023 has quickly risen to No. 3 on the company sales charts with 8,647 units sold in September 2023, up from 7,430 units sold in August 2023. Its segment best features allow it to compete efficiently with the Venue, Fronx and Bolero and the Exter also featured at No. 7 on the list of sub 4-meter SUVs sold last month.

HMIL has seen significant sales de-growth for the Grand i10, i20 Elite and Xcent/Aura in September 2023. Grand i10 sales fell by 45 percent YoY and 29 percent MoM to 5,223 units, down from 9,459 units and 7,306 units sold in September 2022 and August 2023 respectively. It was also a YoY de-growth of 11 percent for the i20 down to 6,481 units, from 7,275 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales of the i120 Elite however, improved by 32 percent as compared to 4,896 units sold in August 2023.

YoY and MoM decline was also seen in the case of Hyundai Xcent/Aura down by 8 percent and 20 percent respectively. There were only 3,900 units of the Xcent/Aura sold last month as compared to 4,239 units and 4,892 units sold in September 2022 and August 2023 respectively.

Verna posts growth

Hyundai Verna has seen a 58 percent YoY growth to 2,610 units in September 2023 from 1,654 units sold in September 2022. It was a marginal 1 percent MoM growth in sales over 2,576 units sold in August 2023. The new Hyundai Verna scored a 5 Star safety rating in Global NCAP with a 5 star rating for both adult and child occupant safety.

Hyundai Alcazar sales fell YoY by 25 percent to 1,977 units in September 2023 from 2,643 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales improved by 32 percent from 1,493 units sold in August 2023. Hyundai Tucson has also posted a 43 percent YoY de-growth to 237 unit sales in the past month from 419 units sold in September 2023 while MoM sales remained flat with 236 units sold in August 2023. HMIL has two electric vehicles in its company portfolio. The Ioniq 5 electric sales stood at 176 units relating to a 35 percent MoM growth from 130 units sold in August 2023. Kona electric sales however, fell by 38 percent YoY and 24 percent MoM to 69 units.