Top 20 Car Exports July 2023 – Verna, Swift, Taigun, Seltos, HyRyder, City

Maruti Suzuki not only commands the passenger vehicle segment in domestic markets but also ruled in terms of exports with 8 of its models in the top 20 list

The car export scenario for July 2023 showed off promising growth. Total exports grew by 10.55 percent YoY to 59,594 units in the past month, up from 53,908 units shipped in July 2022. This related to a volume growth of 5,686 units. It was also a MoM growth from 57,618 units shipped in June 2023. The segment continues to face challenges in terms of disturbances in the supply chain while the forecast for months ahead looks optimistic with increased demand for electric vehicles coming from export markets.

Top 20 Car Exports July 2023

Even as rising demand for compact SUVs poses a threat to sedans, it was the Hyundai Verna mid-size sedan that was the most exported passenger vehicle in July 2023. Total exports stood at 5,108 units in the past month, up 27.76 percent from 3,998 units sold in July 2022. The Verna currently commands an 8.57 percent market share.

Kia Sonet was at No. 2 with exports of 4,510 units in July 2023, up 54.03 percent from 2,928 units shipped in July 2022. YoY growth in exports by 35.73 percent was also reported for the Hyundai Grand i10. Exports which had stood at 3,277 units in July 2022 improved to 4,448 units in July 2023. Maruti Suzuki SPresso was up next with 4,179 units exported last month. This was a growth of 13.71 percent over 3,675 units sold in July 2022.

Maruti also had the Baleno at No.6 with 3,348 units exported last month relating to a 56.16 percent YoY growth while there was the Swift (2,939 units), DZire (2,630 units), Celer4io (2,595 units), Ertiga (1,574 units), Grand Vitara (1,548 units) and Maruti Ciaz at No. 19 with 1,011 units shipped in July 2023. This saw Maruti Suzuki with 8 of its models in the top 20 list of exports in July 2023.

Nissan saw exports of the Sunny 5 seater sedan dip by 6.98 percent YoY to 3,613 units last month. There had been 3,884 units shipped in July 2023. Hyundai Aura exports improved by 25.82 percent YoY to 2,963 units in July 2023, up from 2,355 units sold in July 2022. There was also the VW Virtus at No. 9 with a 169.70 percent YoY growth in exports to 2,902 units, up from 1,076 units sold in July 2022. VW Taigun exports surged by 6687.10 percent YoY to 2,104 units, up from just 31 units sold in July 2022.

The top 20 list also included the Hyundai Venue (1,176 units), Renault Kiger (1,171 units), Toyota Hyryder (1,152 units) and Kia Seltos (1,088 units). There was also the Honda City of which 941 units were shipped last month with a 55.19 percent YoY de-growth over 2,100 units exported in July 2022. There was also the relatively new Maruti Fronx on this list with 922 units shipped in July 202. The export list of July 2023 also included the Hyundai i20 (856 units), Alcazar (833 units), Kia Carens (821 units), Maruti Eeco van (699 units), Hyundai Creta (616 units) and XUV700 (527 units). Of these, the Eeco van exports improved significantly from 452 units shipped in June 2023.

Car Exports July 2023 – Sub 500 units

Lower down the list with exports in the sub-500 unit segment was the Renault Kwid with 445 units shipped in July 2023, down 69.65 percent from 1,466 units shipped in July 2022. There was also the Mahindra XUV300 (436 units), Ignis (434 units), Magnite (392 units), Scorpio (305 units) and Meridian (277 units). Among these, it was the Scorpio that saw the highest YoY growth of 276.54 percent from just 81 units shipped in July 2022. Honda Amaze exports also surged from just 1 unit shipped in July 2022 to 171 units in the past month.

July 2023 Car export list also included the Triber (168 units), Kushaq (145 units), Compass (111 units) and Citroen C3 (105 units), while in the sub-100 unit segment was the Jimny (78 units) and XL6 (72 units). There were also eC3 (44 units), WagonR (36 units), KUV100 (34 units), Maxximo (34 units), Alto (17 units) and Bolero (12 units). Of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, of which the company had exported 2,196 units in July 2022, exports dipped 99.82 percent to just 4 units shipped in the past month.