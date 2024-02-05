Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Launched – Features Upgraded Over Sportz

The features upgrade over Sportz trim with newly launched Hyundai i20 Sportz (O), command an increment of Rs. 35,000 (ex-sh)

The premium hatchback segment is still one of the most popular genres in India and Hyundai has invested into this space with i20. This is one of Hyundai’s OG offerings in India and is a staple name among many Indian households. The company is extending the appeal of i20 with a new Sportz (O) variant that packs additional equipment over Sportz.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Launched

Some time ago, details about new Sporz (O) variant with Hyundai i20 were leaked online. This is a new variant under Sportz trim level that packs trendy features that buyers of this segment are looking into. The new variant is expected to increase the appeal of Hyundai i20 facelift, which was launched last year.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) variant is positioned above Sportz and below Asta trims. Where price is concerned, Sportz (O) costs Rs. 8.73 lakh (ex-sh) for single tone colour option. If you crave a dual-tone paint scheme, you need to shell out an additional Rs. 15,000 taking the price to Rs. 8.88 lakh (ex-sh).

When compared to Sportz variants, Sportz (O) commands a premium of Rs. 35,000 (ex-sh). The added cost of Rs. 35,000 over Sportz seems to justified, considering the additional equipment we get. Speaking of, Sportz (O) gets an electrically operated single-pane sunroof, and a wireless charging pad with active cooling.

Not just that, Hyundai is adding a padded armrest at the doors, which are hard plastics on Sportz trim. This padding is wrapped in leatherette material and is a meaningful upgrade. These added features uplift Hyundai Sportz (O)’s cabin over Sportz.

Same powertrains as before

As before, Hyundai i20 continues to be powered by the same 1.2L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine. This is a very smooth and refined engine from Hyundai that is capable of generating 82 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Powertrain options include a 5-speed manual transmission and an iVT (fancy name for CVT) gearbox.

i20’s main strengths include premium looks, neat and appealing proportions, well-laid-out interiors, a large 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, decent space for rear occupants, passable boot space among others.

There is a sportier and faster sibling to i20 from Hyundai’s stables. Called i20 N Line, it gets a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with more performance than regular i20. Rivals for Hyundai i20 include other premium hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and its Toyota counterpart, Glanza along with Tata Altroz.