Hyundai Sales Breakup July 2023 – Creta, Venue, Exter, Verna, i10, i20

Hyundai saw 62 percent of total sales being contributed by models such as the Creta, Venue and recently launched Exter

Hyundai Motor India sales remained flat both on YoY and MoM basis in July 2023. Total domestic sales stood at 50,701 units in the past month, just 201 units higher than 50,500 units sold in July 2022. It was also a marginal 1 percent MoM growth over 50,001 units sold in June 2023.

Hyundai Sales Breakup July 2023

Hyundai Creta led sales list with 14,062 units sold in July 2023. This was an 11 percent YoY growth over 12,625 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales dipped 3 percent from 14,447 units sold in June 2023. The Creta topped the list of SUVs sold in July 2023, leading by a significant margin over the Seltos, G Vitara and Hyryder.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Venue with 10,062 units sold last month. This was a 16 percent YoY de-growth over 12,000 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also fell by 13 percent from 11,606 units sold in June 2023. Hyundai Exter entered the list with 7,000 units sold last month. Grand i10 sales dipped significantly in July 2023. Sales which had stood at 10,000 units in July 2022 fell by 47 percent YoY to 5,337 units in July 2023. MoM sales also finished in the red by 16 percent from 6,321 units sold in June 2023.

Though Hyundai i20 Elite is a popular hatchback in its segment, sales dipped 27 percent YoY and 19 percent MoM in July 2023. Sales fell to 5,001 units in the past month from 6,873 units and 6,162 units sold in July 2022 and June 2023 respectively.

Hyundai Xcent, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson

Hyundai’s sales list also had Xcent / Aura at No. 6 with YoY sales up 12 percent to 4,514 units. This was against 4,018 units sold in July 2023. MoM sales dipped by 8 percent from 4,907 units sold in June 2023. Hyundai Verna sales grew by 53 percent YoY to 2,858 units, up from 1,870 units sold in July 2022 while MoM sales fell by 29 percent over 4,001 units sold in June 2023. Hyundai Verna was at No. 4 on the list of best-selling sedans in July 2023 with DZire, Aura and Amaze leading the segment.

Lackluster sales were reported for Alcazar with a 50 percent YoY and 32 percent MoM decline. Sales dipped to 1,443 units in the past month from 2,888 units sold in July 2022 and 2,119 units sold in June 2023. Earlier this month the company launched the Creta and Alcazar adventure editions with off-roading features that give it a more it a more rugged and adventurous stance.

Tucson sales grew by 41 percent to 239 units from 170 units sold in July 2023. It was a 9 percent MoM decline from 263 units sold in June 2023. There was also the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with 125 units sold last month, a 25 percent MoM growth from 100 units sold in June 2023. Kona sales stood at 60 units in July 2023 from 53 units sold in July 2022 while MoM sales dipped 20 percent as compared to 75 units sold in June 2023.