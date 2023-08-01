Hyundai Sales July 2023 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, i10, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai reported a YoY and MoM growth in sales in July 2023 to 66,701 units with export seeing significant improvement

Hyundai Motor India with a current lineup of multiple cars among which are the Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Exter, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona Electric, and IONIQ 5 has seen increased sales in July 2023. The company has seen timely deliveries of semiconductor supplies and now gears up for the upcoming festive season which starts off with Onam festival in Kerala from 20th August 2023.

Hyundai Domestic sales and Exports Improve in July 2023

Hyundai’s sales figures for July 2023 show an increase both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales stood at 50,701 units in the past month, relating to a 0.40 percent YoY growth from 50,500 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also grew by 1.40 percent from 50,001 units sold in June 2023.

It was exports that saw even greater growth. The company exported 16,000 units in July 2023 which was a 19.84 percent YoY growth from 13,351 units shipped in June 2022 relating to an improvement in volumes by 2,649 units. This took total sales (domestic + exports) to 66,701 units in July 2023, up 4.46 percent from 63,851 units sold in July 2022 with a 2,850 unit growth in volumes.

Even as the Hyundai Creta continues to lead in terms of sales, the new Exter, Venue and Verna have also added significantly to sales figures in the past month. The company has just trademarked the new adventure editions of Creta and Alcazar and these two models are expected to be available from end of August or early September. They will probably be launched in limited numbers and boast of Ranger Khaki exteriors and other off-road centric features.

Hyundai Exter SUV to Spur Sales

In July 2023, Hyundai launched the new Exter 5 seater SUV. The Exter is available in five broad variants of EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect and is being offered at introductory prices which range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Exter boasts of outstanding features and several first in segment offerings among which are voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof and a Dashcam sporting Dual Camera functionality.

Safety is enhanced via a total of 26 standard safety features and with 40 advanced safety features. The Hyundai Exter draws its power via powertrain options among which are a 1.2 liter Kappa petrol engine mated to a 5 speed MT or Smart Auto AMT. It also gets a 1.2 liter bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine with CNG option mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.