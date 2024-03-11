HomeCar NewsHyundai Creta N Line Launched - Added Sportiness Starts From Rs. 16.82...

Hyundai Creta N Line Launched – Added Sportiness Starts From Rs. 16.82 Lakh

Akshay Kulkarni
Hyundai Creta N Line Launched
Creta N Line launched, rivals Kia Seltos X Line, MG Astor Blackstorm and other sporty versions of compact SUVs

If you thought Hyundai Creta facelift was the hottest product of this year, Hyundai has lined up another vehicle. Called Creta N Line, it is a sportier avatar of standard Creta facelift. At Delhi, the grand launch of Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to ruffle the compact SUV space with the sportier version of its best-seller.

The new Creta N Line is a long-awaited model and was spotted testing alongside regular Creta facelift. There has never been an N Line version of Creta ever. Hyundai is launching Creta N Line in India for the first time and is set to play with buyers’ heartstrings. This is a bold statement that buyers are likely to prefer over regular Creta.

Price for Hyundai Creta N Line starts from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-sh) for base N8 MT variant. Top-spec N10 DCT variant pricing goes till Rs. 20.3 lakh (ex-sh). There are a total of six colour options with Creta N Line – three monotone and three dual-tone. Monotone colour options include Abyss Black, Titan Grey Matte and Atlas White.

Dual Tone shades on sale with Creta N Line are Atlas White, Thunder Blue and Shadow Grey, all coupled with an Abyss Black roof. Compared to Creta SX (O) Turbo DCT Dual Tone (Rs. 20.15 ex-sh) with N10 DCT, price difference is around Rs. 15,000 with top-spec variants. To establish design distinctions between Creta and Creta N Line, Hyundai offers many exterior changes.

Hyundai Creta N Line price
Fascia is different with a larger Exter-inspired grill and this is where N Line badging can be seen. Lower bumper is a lot more sportier than standard Creta’s and features the same lighting setup too. N-branded alloy wheels are 18-inchers, a size above standard car’s 17-inchers.

Rear gets a distinct bumper along with sportier spoiler and dual-tip exhaust. There are multiple red elements around the Creta N Line, adding a sense of sportiness. Creta N Line is based on 4 principal pillars – Energizing Exteriors, Engaging Interiors, Enthusiastic Performance and Enticing Technology.

Red Hot interiors!

The red theme continues on the inside too and perfectly complements Creta N Line’s all-black interiors. We can see red stitching on the seats, steering wheel and gear selector. Speaking of, Creta N Line gets a sportier steering wheel and a gear selector that you can’t find on a regular Hyundai Creta facelift.

Hyundai Creta N Line Sporty Interiors
All the bronze elements in standard Creta’s interiors are now red in Creta N Line. Red ambient lighting further accentuates car’s sporty interior theme. Features like ventilated front seats, electronic handbrake, dual 10.2-inch screens with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seats, dual-zone climate control.

Other than those, OTA updates, 70+ connected car features, front and rear dash cam and others can be seen with Creta N Line. Specific to Creta N Line, we have a slightly sportier suspension setup and weighty steering. Like i20 N Line and Venue N Line, Hyundai has also given Creta’s sporty cousin, a throatier exhaust as well.

Hyundai Creta N Line Titan Grey Matte
The sole 1.5L Turbo GDI petrol engine generates 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. Acceleration is brisker with DCT, hitting 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. It has to be noted that standard Creta facelift doesn’t offer 1.5L GDI engine with 6MT gearbox configuration.

