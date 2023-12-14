Hyundai Sales Breakup Nov 2023 – Creta, Venue, i20, i10, Verna, Exter, Ioniq 5

Hyundai’s Sales Figures for November 2023 in India: Creta and Venue Dominate

Hyundai witnessed a marginal yet notable increase in its overall sales figures, reaching 49,451 units in November 2023 compared to 48,002 units in the same period last year, marking a growth of 3.02% year-on-year. Hyundai maintains its position as the 2nd largest car maker of India.

Hyundai Sales Breakup Nov 2023

Among the top-selling models, Creta and Venue retained their dominant positions, despite experiencing slight fluctuations. Creta recorded 11,814 units sold, while the Venue followed closely with 11,180 units, marking a growth of 23.89% and 22.61% respectively in market share.

Exter, a relatively new addition to Hyundai’s lineup, made a significant impact by securing 16.83% of the market share, selling 8,325 units in its debut month. However, some models faced challenges in their sales performance. The i20 and i10 NIOS experienced a decline of 20.85% and 40.86% respectively in year-on-year sales figures. The i10 NIOS, in particular, saw a substantial drop, selling 4,708 units compared to 7,961 units in November 2022.

Models like the Aura, Alcazar, Verna, Tucson, IONIQ 5, and Kona contributed to the sales figures with varying degrees of success. Notably, the electric models, IONIQ 5 and Kona, struggled to gain traction in the market.

Month on Month Performance

Hyundai experienced a notable decline where month on month performance is concerned. With November 2023 recording 49,451 units sold, as opposed to 55,128 units in October 2023, marking a substantial 10.30% decrease month-on-month. Despite the general downturn, Creta and Venue maintained their positions as the top-selling models for Hyundai in November 2023. Creta recorded 11,814 units sold, while the Venue closely followed with 11,180 units. However, both models experienced a decline in sales compared to the previous month.

Exter continued to show promise, witnessing a modest increase in sales with 8,325 units sold, reflecting a growth of 2.82% month-on-month. Several models faced substantial decreases in sales. The i20 and i10 NIOS experienced a sharp decline of 20.59% and 28.14% respectively. The Verna also struggled significantly, witnessing a notable drop of 26.46% in sales figures compared to October 2023.

Hyundai’s electric offerings, including the IONIQ 5 and Kona, continued to face challenges, with both models registering declines of 17.95% and 56.82% respectively in month-on-month sales.

The slight overall increase in YoY sales can be attributed to the strong performance of established models like the Creta and Venue. With Hyundai getting ready to launch new Creta next month, there can be a sales boost in coming months.