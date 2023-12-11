2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Render In New Colours – Top Variant With ADAS

Hyundai aims to set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment with the 2024 Creta facelift receiving several feature and safety updates

Hyundai Creta, currently the best-selling compact SUV in India, with sales each month way above each of its rivals, is set to receive a facelift in early 2024. Hyundai Creta facelift continues its test rounds ahead of launch, each time drawing attention to various exterior and interior feature updates. Thanks to these spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created a digital rendering giving us a clearer look at the new front design of 2024 Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Render

2024 Hyundai Creta gets a complete overhaul where its exterior design is concerned. It sees changes in its headlamp design, gets new LED DRLs and at the rear sequential turn indicators and tail lamps. It has a new front grille, revised bumpers at the front and rear along a redesigned tailgate.

Feature updates are also seen in the form of a new set of alloy wheels, blacked out elements such as ORVMs and shark fin antenna along with it being given a sportier appeal with roof rails and skid plates. With the Kia Seltos facelift having been fitted with new front parking sensors, these could also make their way onto the Creta facelift.

2024 Creta facelift will continue to sport spacious interiors for upto 5 adults and will borrow its interior equipment list as seen on the Seltos facelift. It gets new dual tone upholstery, seating with adjustable headrests, ventilated seats, side AC vents, connected screen with digital instrument cluster and drive modes.

In terms of safety, it will get a total of 6 airbags, 360 degree parking camera, traction control, ABS, EBD and ESP. It will also get Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) – level 2 with 17 autonomous features with a similar kit as seen on the Seltos facelift.

2024 Hyundai Creta ADAS safety features

These will include features such as blind spot collision warning, blind spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision alert with avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, smart cruise control, front vehicle departure warning, driver attention alert, high beam assist, rear cross traffic collision warning, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and safe exit warning.

Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to draw its power via the same 1.5 liter NA petrol engine making 115 hp power and 143.8 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT). It is also powered by the same 1.5 liter diesel engine as seen on its current counterpart that makes 116 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual or automatic gearbox options.

There will be a new 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit. This will offer 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed iMT and 7DCT. Once launched in early 2024, the Creta Facelift will continue to contend with the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, new Kia Seltos, Toyota HyRyder, new Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.