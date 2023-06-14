Hyundai Verna N Line spied testing – Gets red elements, new exhaust ?

In addition to the signature red elements, Verna N Line variant could get a stiffer suspension and throaty exhaust

Launched earlier this year in March, all-new Hyundai Verna has emerged as a spectacular success. It is currently the top selling mid-size sedan in the country, with market share of around 40%. It has taken a significant lead over rivals like Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Ciaz.

To build upon the momentum, Hyundai could introduce the N Line variant of new Verna. Hyundai N Line variants are known for their sporty styling. In India, Hyundai currently offers N Line variants of i20 and Venue. International markets have a much wider portfolio of N Line variants. It includes i10, i20, i30, Elantra, Sonata, Kona and Tucson.

Hyundai testing Verna N Line variant?

A fully camouflaged Verna has been spotted on road tests. The usual evidence is the red treatment along the front and rear bumper and the sides as well. However, these are not clearly visible due to the full-body camo. The test mule has red brake callipers, which is another signature feature of Hyundai N Line variants.

But in case of Verna, red brake callipers are already available with the turbo trim. Another thing to note is that the test mule has diamond cut alloy wheels. These are offered with the SX and SX(O) trims. The turbo variants have blacked-out alloy wheels. At rear, the test mule seems to have a darker shade for the tail lights.

This evidence indicates the possibility of Hyundai Verna N Line variant. The final version could have some more unique features such as sportier bumper design and protruding exhaust pipes. A different set of alloy wheels could also be introduced with the final version.

Just like other N Line variants, Verna N Line will have red elements on the inside as well. It can cover items such as seat upholstery, steering wheel, gear lever gaiter and ambient lighting. N Line badging will also be there across both interiors and exteriors.

Hyundai Verna N Line variant specs

Powering Hyundai Verna N Line variant will be the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. It generates 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. Other variants of Verna have the option of the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor. It makes 115 PS / 143.8 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or IVT gearbox.

Equipment list for Verna N Line will be largely the same as that of the respective standard variant. Some key highlights include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, colour TFT instrument console, range of connectivity features (Hyundai Bluelink), Bose premium sound system, voice commands, front ventilated and heated seats, smart electric sunroof, wireless charger and integrated air purifier.

Safety kit includes hill start assist control, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, front and reverse parking sensors, rear camera with guidelines and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Source