India-made CB350 To Launch In Japan As Honda GB350 C – ‘C Mane Classic’

Honda GB350 C for Japan is India-spec CB350

With its pure retro classic design, Honda GB350 C can prompt enthusiasts to reconsider their original 350cc classic bike preferences

As part of its campaign to aggressively target the 350cc segment, Honda has launched the new CB350 in India. The existing 350cc bikes from Honda, the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS, will continue to be sold alongside. The same motorcycle will be shipped to Japan too, where it will be sold under the name GB350 C, where C seems to stand for Classic.

New Honda GB350 C in Japan – What’s different?

New CB350 utilizes the same platform as that of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. As of now, Honda does export the CB350 lineup to Japan, where H’ness CB350 is sold as GB350 and CB350 RS as GB350 S. Now CB350 will be sold as GB350 C. Even though it is identical to India-spec CB350, Honda GB350 C will get Japan-specific colours.

When compared to H’ness or RS, CB350 gets a new look and comes with some retro timeless design attributes. While the other two 350cc Honda bikes have a neo-retro profile, the new CB350 has a timeless classic design. For folks who currently favour Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda’s new CB350 can emerge as a viable option. However, breaking into Royal Enfield’s cult-like fan following will still be a challenge.

At a starting price of Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh), new CB350 certainly has potential. But it is not something that can be described as completely unique. With design traits resembling those of Classic 350, its nemesis.

New Honda CB350 Vs Classic 350

Some of the key highlights include round headlamps and rear-view mirrors, a timeless fuel tank, all-LED lighting setup, metallic shrouds for front forks, split seats, a long exhaust and retro front and rear fenders. A total of five colour options are available – Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Matte Dune Brown, Matte Crust Metallic and Precious Red Metallic.

Honda CB350 specs, performance

Powering Honda CB350 is the 348.36cc engine that generates 21 PS of max power and 29.4 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In comparison, Royal Enfield Classic 350 delivers 20.2 PS and 27 Nm. Ride dynamics onboard Honda CB350 are improved with assist and slipper clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

The bike has telescopic front forks and nitrogen-charged rear suspension. Braking apparatus comprises 310 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is standard across all variants. Honda CB350 is equipped with a retro-styled semi-digital instrument console.

It has advanced features such as Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS). The exhaust pipe has a double layer structure, which helps maintain the bike’s visual appeal by preventing thermal discoloration. Users can choose customization options such as Solo Carrier Custom and Comfort Cushion. For personalization, users can choose accessories such as a long visor, backrest and rear carrier. Safety can be improved with accessories such as leg guards and knuckle guards.