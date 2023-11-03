Honda 2W October 2023 Sales – Breaking Down the Numbers

Honda 2W October 2023 Sales Report – Diving into the Numbers

In October 2023, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) displayed robust performance in the two-wheeler market. And as expected, reported steady sales for their 2W range.

In terms of domestic sales, Honda 2W reported 4,62,747 units sold in October 2023. Comparing this to the previous year, there was a notable increase of 36,778 units. Representing an impressive 8.63 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. This surge further solidified domestic dominance, which captured a substantial 93.89. percent share of total sales.

Honda 2W’s Global Reach in October 2023

On the international front, Honda 2W’s export numbers improved. They exported 30,137 units in October 2023, marking a substantial increase of 6,715 units compared to October 2022, reflecting 28.67 percent YoY growth. An expanding global reach, which contributed to 6.11 percent share of total HMSI sales.

Summing up the domestic and international figures, total sales for Honda 2W in October 2023 stood at 4,92,884 units, a significant year-on-year growth of 9.68 percent. These larger than life numbers underscore their position as an industry leader in scooter sales.

Honda 2W vs. September 2023: Sales Showdown

When it comes to month-on-month performance, it’s essential to note that Honda 2W reported a slight dip in domestic sales from September 2023. This stood at a difference of -29,055 units, equivalent to a -5.91 percent month-on-month (MoM) decline. Sales fell from 4,91,802 units. On the export front, they encountered a -14.37% MoM decrease, exporting 5,059 units fewer than the previous month, totalling 30,137 units.

Honda 2W reported a total sales figure of 4,92,884 units in October 2023, with a -6.47 percent MoM decline. Mainly due to the domestic market’s performance. Total MoM sales fell from 5,26,998 units. Nonetheless, they continue to exhibit a strong market share, maintaining their position as a robust and reliable player in the two-wheeler industry.