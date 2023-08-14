India-Made Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Debuts – More Torque (205 Nm)

As opposed to 190 Nm of torque with Puretech 110 with C3 Hatchback in India, Citroen C3 Aircross automatic in Indonesia gets 205 Nm

Citroen’s new made in India vehicle is C3 Aircross, which is a stretched version of C3 hatchback. This new SUV has already been unveiled in India. We have driven this new SUV and you can read our review here. Launch will happen very soon. At launch, we will only get a manual transmission option as the automatic option is yet to make its India debut.

That said, Citroen seems to have already developed an automatic transmission for Citroen C3 Aircross and debuted it at GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) in ICE (Indonesia Convention Center) in BSD City, Indonesia. This is a made-in-India C3 Aircross which features an automatic transmission.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic

At its debut, Citroen India has announced an automatic and electric versions are in the pipeline. When they will arrive, still remains a mystery. As of now, Citroen doesn’t sell C3 Aircross in Indonesia. But given that the product that they showed is mostly Indonesia-spec, launch bells are ringing at full volume.

When we say Indonesia-spec, we mean slight changes as opposed to the Indian model. For starters, the Indonesia-spec model is 23mm longer and 13mm taller when opposed to the India-spec model. This could be due to different bumper and roof rails. The primary change is the new sole 6-speed automatic transmission.

C3 Aircross in Indonesia gets the same 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine option that is on offer in India. Power output is also same at 110 PS. But compared to India-spec C3 Aircross’ 190 Nm torque output, the one in Indonesia delivers 210 Nm via 6 speed automatic gearbox. It gets P, R, N, D and then a Manual mode with tiptronic function.

Other changes with the Indonesia-spec model are that it gets a fixed center headrest for the middle passenger in 2nd row and it lacks a tachometer. Some idiosyncrasy still persists – like rear power window controls in the center and total lack of LEDs. Lack of feel-good features like auto climate control, auto IRVM, auto headlights and wipers, cruise control and others is a sour point.

