Intro Pricing Of Ola S1 Air Extended – Demand Exceeds Expectation

Following huge demand, Ola will continue the introductory price of S1 Air electric scooter till 15th August 2023

Ola S1 Air was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999. With the booking window opening on 27th July, bookings hit 3,000 orders within a few hours. The first 1,000 orders being amassed within 1 hour. Intro price was valid for all customers making their bookings prior to July 28, 2023. With that date coming to an end, Ola S1 Air was to be offered at a revised price of Rs 1,19,999 from July 31st.

However, due to increased demand, and with bookings having crossed all expectations, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has now announced an extension of the introductory price offer till mid-night of 15th August 2023. Company dealerships are also being kept open till midnight tonight and Aggarwal has urged buyers to make their bookings early so as to ensure quick delivery.

Ola S1 Air – Introductory Price Rs. 1.1 lakh Extended

Ola Electric currently sells the S1 Pro, its flagship model and the entry level S1 Air in India following discontinuation of the S1 electric scooter. The S1 Air is currently Ola’s most affordable electric scooter. It is offered in colour options of Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver and Midnight Blue. S1 Air deliveries will commence from August.

The S1 Air gets twin projector headlamps, curved side panels, a 7 inch TFT screen with resolution of 800 x 840 with smartphone connectivity, GPS and music playback. Offered with three ride modes of Eco, Normal and Sport, the scooter is capable of reverse mode, gets remote book lock / unlock feature along with side stand alert and grab rails. It misses out on alloy wheels, and rides on steel wheels making it lighter than the S1. Where storage is concerned, the S1 Air gets a spacious under-seat storage capacity of 34 liters.

Ola S1 Air Certified Range at 125 kms

Ola S1 Air, sharing the same platform as the Ola S1 Pro, draws its power via a hub motor called Ola Hyperdrive Motor. This 8.5 kW unit offers 58 Nm torque with a 3 kW battery pack. It offers a combined range of 125 kms on single charge, acceleration from 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds and Ola Electric claims a top speed of 90 km/h.

It takes upto 5 hours for a full recharge. It features a telescopic fork in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear with drum brakes at the front and rear. Ola Electric is also offering buyers with pre-approved loans at 12% per annum on purchase of its electric scooters.