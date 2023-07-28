Ola S1 Air Bookings cross 3k units in hours – Lightning Speed

Ola S1 Air bookings are available for an introductory pricing of Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-sh)

Indian 2W EV space has had a bit of a bumpy ride in the past couple of months. The reduction of subsidy in FAME II scheme has necessitated 2W EV manufacturers to reach out to Indian price-conscious buyers with a lower base price model. In comes vehicles like Ather 450S and Ola S1 Air.

Out of the two, Ola S1 Air better leverages its large-scale manufacturing to offer a more value-for-money product than its immediate rivals. Purchase window for Ola S1 Air opened yesterday with 3,000 orders already underway. Enthusiastic CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to social media platforms to announce this. Let’s take a look.

Accelerate Change: The Race to Book an Ola S1 Air

Yes, you read that right. Yesterday. Ola Electric had intended to open purchase window on 28th July, 2023, today. But the company opened purchase window on 27th July, 2023, a day earlier than originally planned. Exceeding manufacturer’s expectations, Ola S1 Air has hit 3,000 orders within the first couple of hours of commencing purchase window.

Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter (or Twitter X as the X has taken over the Blue Bird) to announce this development. The first 3,000 orders came in within a couple of hours of opening the purchase window. The social media update on the first 1,000 orders came in under an hour.

3000! I’m also heading to the factory now ? https://t.co/q89piwCOfA — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 27, 2023

S1 Air is currently Ola’s most affordable electric scooter on sale. Introductory pricing is applicable to all orders placed by 31st July 2023 at Rs. 1,09,999 (ex-sh). Once this offer expires, buyers will have to shed Rs. 10,000 more.

This introductory pricing is only applicable for all potential buyers who had already reserved their S1 Air prior to 28th July 2023. If not, Ola S1 Air will cost Rs. 1,19,999 (ex-sh). This is a 3 kWh battery model with 125 km of range and 90 km/h top speed. Unlike its prime rival Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air retains its touchscreen dashboard as well.

Vibrant Wheels: Colour Palette of 6

There is some amount of cost-cutting in the form of conventional telescopic front forks and conventional rear dual shock absorbers, drum brakes, different battery unit as opposed to banana-shaped Ola S1 and S1 Pro batteries, and a rear hub motor with 4.5 kW (6 bhp) and lack of a few gimmicks and flagship features with its touchscreen unit.

Ola Electric is offering six colour choices. They are Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver and Midnight Blue. Even though S1 Air misses out on some of S1 Pro’s 12 colour options, but these look stunning nonetheless.