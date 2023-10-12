Jaguar Land Rover Sales Doubled YoY In September 2023

As of now, Defender lineup constitutes most of Jaguar Land Rover sales in India owing to its massive popularity and cult following

Now a Tata Motors subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover has been one of the most iconic automotive brands in the world. In the month of September 2023, Jaguar Land Rover has achieved quite a spectacle where sales are concerned. This cements the brand’s image in luxury segment against German carmakers.

Jaguar Land Rover Sales Doubled YoY

Known for its rich heritage and iconic designs and engineering, Jaguar Land Rover has been very active in Indian subcontinent as well. In Q1, Jaguar Land Rover collectively reported a staggering 102% YoY growth as opposed to the same period a year ago.

In Q2, Jaguar Land Rover sold 1,308 units and registered 108% YoY growth as opposed to Q2 performance a year ago. These figures compiled Jaguar Land Rover’s best ever H1 sales record in FY2024 with 2,356 units sold during that period.

YoY growth for H1 FY2024 stood at 105%, which is commendable. Not only that, Jaguar Land Rover’s certified pre-owned car business grew by 83% YoY in FY2024.

Land Rover Defender is highest seller

For the brand, Land Rover Defender range has been the best seller in India. With legendary off-road credibility and huge cult following, Defender range is one of the most popular off-roaders in the world. Defender sold 1,000 units in H1, which speaks of its popularity.

Sold in 90, 110 and 130 configurations, Defender is on offer with 4-cyl petrol, 6-cyl petrol, 6-cyl diesel and even an 8-cyl V8 petrol options. Apart from Defender range, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport put up a strong performance too.

Not only sales, bookings for Jaguar Land Rover are increasing too, with order books generally witnessing around 90% YoY growth. Jaguar brand seems to be on the verge of a radical make-over under ‘Reimagine’ strategy with new-gen EVs. ICE powered F-Type model is almost at the end of its life cycle too.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 and Q2 FY24. The consistent growth in our order book exemplifies the growing strength of our brand and products in the hearts of Indian consumers.

We will continue to introduce new products that are best suited to meet the discerning needs of our customers and invest in strengthening our brand desire and client experience.”