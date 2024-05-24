Jeep Avenger 4xe Compact SUV Gets 4WD System – Two Electric Motors

With a 136 bhp 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine mated to two electric motors (one at each axle), Jeep Avenger 4xe gets 4WD capability for the first time

Revealed a couple of years ago, Jeep Avenger is one of company’s newest endeavours. At around 4.1m long, it is the smallest Jeep and has a good probability of launching in India. After revealing mild-hybrid petrol and fully-electric powertrains with a sole FWD layout, Jeep Avenger 4xe just broke covers packing 4WD for the first time.

Jeep Avenger 4xe Debuts With Much Awaited 4WD System

When you think of a Jeep, a tough SUV with off-roading capability is what crosses anyone’s mind. Rightfully so. Jeep is one of the most celebrated off-road SUV manufacturing brands. In recent times, Jeep has been incorporating multiple monocoque SUVs but all of them at least have 4WD options.

Jeep’s smallest offering, Avenger, lacked 4WD capability entirely and faced criticisms from purists. Another criticism of Avenger is that it is the only Jeep not on sale in USA. Jeep is addressing one criticism as of now and unveiled Avenger 4xe with 4WD capability.

Speculations suggest Jeep will launch a smaller SUV based on CMP platform shared with Citroen C3 Aircross. That vehicle could potentially take Avenger name and strike design and proportion similarities with global Avenger. Within Stellantis’ umbrella global Jeep Avenger has sister products in the form of Fiat 600 and Alfa Romeo Junior (used to be called Milano SUV).

How does 4xe system work?

New Jeep Avenger 4xe packs a 1.2L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine. This engine alone generates 136 bhp of peak power and sends this power to the wheels via a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Coupled with this engine, are two electric motors, one at each axle. Each motor is rated at 28 bhp and can deliver instantaneous torque, typical of EVs.

Up to 30 km/h, Jeep Avenger 4xe is always in 4X4 mode by default and has a 50:50 power distribution between front and rear axles. Between 30 km/h to 90 km/h, Jeep Avenger 4xe switches to 4X2 (front wheel drive) mode and rear motor is kept at standby and only comes to life when necessary.

When cruising over 90 km/h, Jeep Avenger 4xe system completely disengages rear motor and defaults to front wheel drive to save on precious fuel. Jeep claims 0-100 km/h sprint takes 9.5 seconds and Avenger 4xe can hit a top-speed of 195 km/h.

Increased off-road prowess

With the 4xe variant, off-road capability of Jeep Avenger is enhanced too. Ground clearance has been raised to 210 mm, thanks to new multi-link rear suspension with 4xe. Approach angle is increased to 22-degree, departure angle to 35-degree and breakover angle to 21-degree. Water wading capability is increased to 400 mm.

Snow, Sand & Mud, Sport, and Auto driving modes allow versatility and increase off-road prowess further. Jeep Avenger 4xe gets beefy bumpers, rear tow hitch and roof rails as standard, while all-terrain tyres are optional. It will go on sale in Europe by the end of 2024.