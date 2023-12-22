Jeep Expert Brings AI Into Its Ecosystem – Chatbot Based On ChatGPT 3.5

The end-to-end encrypted AI-based Jeep Expert chatbot is powered by ChatPDF and ChatGPT 3.5 models and can provide 24X7 service to users

For a very long time, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has been a leading force in artificial intelligence and related services. Many OEMs have been integrating this AI model into their services and Jeep is among their newest customers. Called Jeep Expert, these services have been introduced in India as well.

Jeep Expert Brings AI Into Its Ecosystem

The American automobile brand claims that Jeep Expert is the first of its kind AI-based cutting edge chatbot among other Indian OEMs. Jeep Expert is a dedicated ChatGPT-based AI chatbot with real-time customer redressal service. It is designed and trained to provide customers with 24X7 assistance at their fingertips.

The company has integrated the Jeep Expert AI chatbot into Jeeplife app. So, all the users registered on Jeeplife app will be able to access this AI based customer redressal system. This way, Jeep Expert ensures increased customer engagement. It provides Jeep brand-specific answers to questionnaires raised by customers 24X7.

This allows Jeep India to elevate customer’s overall ownership experience. Jeep Expert AI chatbot negates owner’s need to go through car’s manuals and brochures to extract information regarding their car by answering related questions. This allows for unprecedented immediacy in response and increased convenience.

How to access Jeep Expert?

This AI based chatbot is baked into Jeeplife app. Users can trigger Jeep Expert through their registered mobile phone via Jeeplife and get expert answers. Jeep Expert app is touted to provide a seamless and engaging experience to owners along with a trained AI model to be user-friendly and knowledgeable.

Jeep Expert is capable of answering queries regarding the brand, user manuals, connectivity features and product features. Not just that. Jeep Expert will also answer questions related to basic off-roading capabilities along with imparting service tips to users as well.

Since Jeep Expert is based on ChatGPT 3.5 model, it supports conversation style and engaging interations with users. The ChatGPT 3.5 based AI system is capable of autonomous learning. This chatbot is trained with a vast amount of information and hence allows it to answer a broader spectrum of questions and chat services.

The system is touted to provide secure and private interaction to users too, as it is powered by ChatGPT 3.5 and ChatPDF. These questions and answers are end-to-end encrypted and the company promises user privacy without tracing elements for specific user IDs.