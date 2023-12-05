Jeep Year-End Discounts Till Rs. 11.85 Lakh – Compass, Meridian, Cherokee

The highest Jeep year-end discounts for 2023, are awarded for the company’s flagship Grand Cherokee, accounting for up to Rs. 11.85 lakh benefits

Jeep India is offering very attractive year-end discounts on its SUV lineup. As of now, company’s range in India starts from Compass, which is a premium compact SUV and its extended version, Meridian which competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. Then there are Wrangler and Jeep India’s flagship Grand Cherokee.

Jeep Year-End Discounts Till Rs. 11.85 Lakh

The company is not offering any sort of discounts on its lifestyle off-roader Wrangler. Jeep year-end discounts extend up to Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-sh). These discounts are a culmination of special offers, cash discounts, corporate benefits and attractive exchange bonuses. Not all the vehicles get the same discount. Said discounts are valid till 31st December. Contacting nearby Jeep dealership is advised for exact details.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The company’s flagship offering in India is 5th generation Grand Cherokee. It is a 4.9, long SUV that competes with other luxury SUVs like BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Volvo XC90 and the likes. Where pricing is concerned, Jeep Grand Cherokee was launched at Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-sh) and it currently costs Rs. 80.5 lakh (ex-sh).

This is already competitive pricing and on top of it, Jeep is offering up to Rs. 11.85 lakh worth of discounts, making it even more VFM as opposed to its luxury SUV rivals. If taken into account these year-end discounts, buyers could potentially have a sub Rs. 70 lakh effective pricing (ex-sh).

This SUV is on sale in India with a sole 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that generates 268 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sole 8-speed automatic gearbox with 4WD setup. Previous versions of Grand Cherokee in India got poewrtrains up to a 6.4L Hemi V8 engine with SRT models.

Jeep Meridian

Meridian is the three-row version of Compass and it is a 4.77m long monocoque SUV costing between Rs. 33.4 lakh and Rs. 39.46 lakh (both prices ex-sh). As part of the Jeep year-end discounts, Meridian is benefitting with offers accounting to a total of Rs. 4.85 lakh worth of discounts.

This includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, corporate offers of up to Rs. 30,000 and special offers of up to Rs. 30,000 and a whopping Rs. 4 lakh worth of cash discount. Not all the variants get these discounts as these offers are concentrated heavily towards Meridian’s Overland Edition variants that come with both 4X2 AT and 4X4 AT configurations.

Jeep Compass

Jeep’s most affordable offering in India recently saw the addition of Black Shark Edition that brought 4X2 AT variants, a combination not on offer before. Now, Jeep India is bestowing discounts of up to Rs. 2.05 lakh on Compass. Breakdown reveals Rs. 25,000 worth of exchange bonus, Rs. 15,000 worth of special offers and corporate bonuses each and a consumer benefits of Rs. 1.5 lakh.