Jeep Meridian Facelift Teased For The First Time Alongside Wrangler Facelift

While Wrangler facelift caters to a niche, Jeep Meridian facelift will rival the likes of other VW Tiguan Allspace, Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Tucson

Jeep India is on the verge of implying a holistic overhaul to their current portfolio. Rumour mill suggests a mini Jeep Wrangler for developing markets and a Creta-size SUV based on Citroen C3 Aircross. The strategy also involves launching facelift versions of Compass, Meridian and Wrangler in the near future.

Jeep Meridian Facelift Teased

Testing for Meridian facelift has already commenced in India as seen with previous spy shots of the same. Overall approach for Meridian facelift is to keep it simple and minimal with very subtle changes to design. Jeep India has teased Meridian facelift for the first time at a recent event alongside Wrangler facelift.

In the teaser, we can only see Meridian’s updated headlight which is slightly redesigned. There seems to be new LED DRL signatures along with added chrome embellishments that enhance overall premium quotient and sophistication. Actual headlights are likely to remain identical to current model with a projector for low-beam and reflector for high-beam.

Spy shots spotted earlier this year showed a Meridian test mule wrapped in camouflage. The lower grill was removed and it was found testing for ADAS features. Said test mule was being tested by Bosch who might be providing all the necessary hardware and software equipment for comprehensive ADAS features.

We could see two radar modules on the front and a “Bosch Test Vehicle” sticker on the side. Where design is concerned, everything looked the same with spotted test mule albeit the new headlights partly under camouflage. We reckon production version might show new front and rear bumpers.

Apart from ADAS, Jeep Meridian facelift is expected to get a couple of feature updates that would justify an associated price hike. These updates might make their way on Compass facelift as well. The sole 2.0L diesel engine will continue with 170 PS and 350 Nm and a petrol engine is rumoured to be under testing.

Wrangler Facelift

As teased recently, Jeep is expected to bring the globally updated Wrangler off-roader to our shores via CBU route later this month. The same Unlimited and Rubicon trim levels are likely to continue and we might get new colour schemes to up the ante and visual flair.

Globally, updated Jeep Wrangler gets a host of features and creature comforts to elevate customer’s overall experience. Scratch resistant windshield (Gorilla Glass), ADAS suite, larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen running the latest Uconnect 5 UI, premium audio from Alpine, noise cancelling for quiet cabin, fully digital TFT instrument cluster, electrically adjustable front seats and others.

Where powertrains are concerned, Jeep Meridian facelift will be powered by the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine developing 268 bhp peak power and 400 Nm peak torque. Gearbox options include an 8-speed torque converter autobox. Jeep’s renowned Selec-Trac and Rock-Trac 4WD system will be part of the package too.