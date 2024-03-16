Jeep Wrangler Mini Launch Plans (Price Lower Than Compass) – Thar Rival

To be positioned below the Compass, Jeep’s upcoming Thar-rivalling SUV can deliver better results in comparison to Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha

With its iconic design and exceptional off-roading capabilities, Mahindra Thar has emerged as a bestseller. Rivals like Jimny and Force Gurkha have entered this space, but consumer preferences remain strongly in favour of Thar. However, things could change in the future with Jeep planning a Thar-rivalling SUV for India. This new SUV will also be introduced across multiple global markets.

Jeep’s Thar-rivalling SUV – What to expect?

It is likely that Jeep’s new SUV will borrow design elements from the Wrangler. Exterior styling and equipment list will be oriented towards family needs. That said, Jeep’s Thar-rivalling SUV will get comprehensive off-roading capabilities.

Just like Thar, Jeep’s new SUV will be based on a body on frame chassis. Both petrol and diesel engine options will be available. There will be 4WD with locking differentials. Jeep’s new SUV could actually deliver superior off-roading capabilities than Thar to attract enthusiasts.

More specific details about Jeep’s upcoming Thar-rivalling SUV are not available. In the parent company Stellantis line-up, Jeep’s new small SUV will be positioned above the upcoming C3 Aircross-based SUV. Considering that it will be a family-oriented SUV, a comprehensive range of creature comforts are expected.

Some of the key highlights will include features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, power adjustable seats with memory function and ventilation, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic AC and engine start-stop system. Safety kit will include features such as front, side and curtain airbags, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control (ESC) and 360° surround view monitor.

Jeep’s Thar-rivalling SUV – Pricing

It is unlikely that Jeep will start a price war with Mahindra Thar. Jeep’s new SUV will be positioned as a premium product and priced accordingly. In terms of pricing, there shouldn’t be any major worries for Thar. However, Jeep’s new SUV will be the most affordable in the company’s India portfolio. This will allow it to access a larger customer base. Currently, the most affordable Jeep SUV is the Compass. It is available at a starting price of Rs 20.69 lakh.

Mahindra Thar 4WD variants are available in the price range of Rs 14.30 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh. Upcoming Thar 5 door version is likely to be priced around Rs 17 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. Jeep’s new SUV could probably be offered at a starting price of around Rs 18 lakh (ex-sh). An iconic nameplate and Jeep’s original DNA could prompt many enthusiasts to choose the new SUV.

Jeep’s Thar-rivalling SUV – Focus on exports

Jeep’s upcoming mini-Wrangler will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune. While India will be a key market, the new small SUV will also be exported to multiple right-hand drive markets. It will also be exported in kit form to locations such as Latin America and Africa.

