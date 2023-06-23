Jimny Rhino Edition Launch Price RM 175k (Rs 31 Lakh)

Mechanically, Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition is identical to stock vehicle and the additions make it sturdier and more appealing

Suzuki Jimny is one of the most popular lifestyle vehicles in the world. It is popular owing to its cute looks, small and compact 3-door layout and G-Class inspired design language. In Malaysia, Suzuki has launched the Jimny Rhino Edition, which will be a low-production run. Just 30 units for the entire Malaysian market.

Price for Jimny Rhino Edition in Malaysia is RM 175,000 (on road, without insurance), which translates to Rs. 30.67 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates. Malaysian Jimny is made in Japan and hence the high price.

Jimny Rhino Edition – As tough as a Rhinoceros?

For existing Jimny owners who couldn’t buy the Jimny Rhino Edition, can buy a Jimny Rhino kit which costs RM 15,000 (Rs. 2.62 lakh). This kit incorporates most additions that the 30 Jimny Rhino Editions gets.

Speaking of, Rhino Edition gets Pure Pearl White paint job like the Rally Edition render, contrasting black rain gutters and there are multiple decals that make it special. There black, grey and red decals on top and side portion of the bonnet and side panels below the fixed rear window. ORVMs get chrome elements and there are mud flaps too. Side doors get a large decal reading “Real Offroader” too.

Spare wheel cover gets a new cover with a picture of a Rhino and Suzuki written below it. The main draw is obviously the addition of a new grille that gets a retro SUZUKI badge which we recently saw on a modified Omni with a superbike engine. This gun-metal finish grille looks a million times better than the stock grille with Jeep-like vertical slats.

The same gun-metal finish is found on its wheels as well. Apart from cosmetic additions, Jimny Rhino Edition gets a few rugged functional additions as well. For instance, it gets a real aluminium bash plate and subtle rock sliders. No faux skid plate nonsense here. Also, there is a metallic differential guard too. Interior additions include DLX floor mats and nothing else.

Why Rhino and not an Elephant?

Rhino Edition is a tribute to 2nd gen SJ Jimny. The “Real Offroader” lettering signifies that further. In 1982, 2nd SJ Jimny units imported into the UK for Birmingham Motor Show had drawings of a Rhinoceros. It represents tough ruggedness and dependability.

We recently covered an article mentioning how Maruti Suzuki Jimny is Rs. 4.87 lakh more expensive than JDM Jimny. The Malaysian pricing for Rhino Edition is RM 175,000 (Rs. 30.67 lakh) and is very steep. Mechanically, Rhino Edition is identical to standard Suzuki Jimny. So, the same 1.5L NA petrol engine (100 bhp, 130 Nm, 5MT, 4AT) with a 4X4 transfer case, LSD and front and rear solid axles.