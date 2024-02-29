Kia Carens And Seltos Offer Lowest Maintenance Cost – Study Reveals

Kia India’s top selling cars, Carens and Seltos have excelled in a recent 2024 study which reveals maintenance cost of cars in India

One of India’s leading car makers, Kia, has positioned itself as a value provider for customers when compared to immediate rivals. The company’s value propositions follow the results announced by India’s top Growth Advisory Company, Frost & Sullivan. The company’s Total Cost Of Ownership Benchmark analysis positions Kia in high regard.

Kia Carens And Seltos Offer Lowest Maintenance Cost

Since its debut in the Asian subcontinent with Seltos, Kia India has navigated through multiple car segments and has established itself as a value provider for customers. We got a glimpse of Kia’s value offerings when Frost & Sullivan announced Sonet’s total ownership costs and maintenance costs against industry average back in Dec 2023.

Now, Frost & Sullivan has announced Total Cost Of Ownership Benchmark results with Kia Carens and Seltos. These results place Carens and Seltos highly among their rivals, where TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) is concerned. Where maintenance costs are concerned, Carens and Seltos fared well against industry average.

These attributes combined, establish Kia offerings as budget-friendly and pose value propositions for price-conscious Indian buyers. Low acquisition, maintenance and ownership costs revealed by Frost & Sullivan are a strong nudge for car buyers to gravitate towards Kia offerings. Programs like K-Codes further solidify brand loyalty among Kia owners.

Low maintenance costs

Kia Carens, a vehicle marketed as an RV (Recreational Vehicle), has emerged as the company’s offering with the lowest maintenance costs. Genre-wise, Carens directly rivals premium MPVs in Indian market like Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo. The study by Frost & Sullivan included both petrol and diesel variants of Kia Carens.

When opposed to industry average, Carens petrol variants showed 21% more savings and diesel variants showed 26% more savings, where maintenance costs are concerned. Not only are diesel variants more economical to maintain, but they even demonstrated lowest acquisition costs as well.

Where fuel costs are concerned, Carens diesel variants closely follow the segment’s best performers. Frost & Sullivan revealed similar results with Kia India’s debutant, Seltos. Study shows Seltos compact SUV packs lowest maintenance costs with petrol variants with a minimum of 17% savings over industry average.

Maintenance costs with diesel variants are shared with segment leader, Hyundai Creta, as they’re basically the same vehicles under their skin. Seltos further solidified its value proposition by securing second-best spot for TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) with diesel variants and third-best with petrol variants.

Statement from Kia India

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head Sales & Marketing, Kia India, stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the makers of one of most value-driven mobility solutions for new-age customers. Choosing a Kia isn’t just a wise decision for today; it’s an investment for the future, given its premiumness, unmatched maintenance and residual costs within their segments.”