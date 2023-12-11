Kia Sonet Has Lowest Maintenance And Ownership Costs – Reveals Study

After analysing 5 petrol and 3 diesel sub 4m SUVs in India, Frost & Sullivan has declared Kia Sonet to have lowest maintenance and ownership cost

Sonet has been one of the most popular sub 4m compact SUVs in India. A study by Frost & Sullivan, a growth advisory company, has positioned Kia Sonet to have the lowest maintenance cost than segment average and lowest total cost of operation than segment average while having highest residual value than segment average.

Kia Sonet – The value champ?

Headline figures of this rather interesting study in regards to Kia Sonet are very impressive. Sonet petrol variants have a 16% lower maintenance cost and diesel variants have a 14% lower maintenance cost than segment average. Scheduled maintenance cost of petrol variants is 7% lower than that of segment average and 28% lower than nearest rival.

With diesel variants, maintenance cost is 23% lower than segment average and 17% lower than nearest rival. When taking into account a 10,000 km average annual distance and other methodologies, Front & Sullivan reveals Kia Sonet diesel variants are the most economical in their segments and have 6% lower fuel consumption than segment average.

Same can’t be said about Sonet petrol variants as they are 3rd most efficient in their segment, with some scope for improvements. These results reflect our own, in Sonet’s long-term final report as well. Where total cost of ownership is concerned, Sonet’s diesel variants top the chart with 10% lower cost than segment average and petrol variants score a respectable 2nd place with 4% lower total ownership cost than average.

This total cost of ownership comprises initial acquisition cost, residual value, maintenance cost, finance and insurance costs and fuel costs as well. When Sonet’s 5 petrol and 3 diesel competition were analysed, it was revealed that Kia’s sub 4m SUV offering had 3% higher residual value, of both petrol and diesel variants alike, above that of segment average.

The upcoming Kia Sonet facelift, set to debut on 14th of December, will retain all these attributes in its belt as it is mechanically identical to its pre-facelift counterpart. Brochure of Sonet facelift has been leaked online too, revealing all expected features.

Words from Frost & Sullivan

Further, Frost & Sullivan spokesperson commented, “We analysed the overall cost of ownership trends of the compact SUV segment. The Kia Sonet comes out to be the most value-for-money proposition with lowest maintenance cost in the segment, which is a challenging accomplishment.”

Words from manufacturer

Mr Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head Sales & Marketing, Kia India, commented, “This transformation underscores our commitment to not only deliver exceptional quality and features but also ensure that our customers enjoy an unparalleled ownership experience with the added advantage of cost-effectiveness.

We believe in setting benchmarks, and Sonet’s recognition for its low cost of ownership by Frost & Sullivan is clear evidence of our steadfast dedication to redefine industry standards and cater to the evolving needs of our discerning customers.”