Kia Carens Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) Delivered To Punjab Police

Kia India Delivers 71 Specially Customized Carens as Purpose-Built Vehicles to Punjab Police

Kia India has marked a significant milestone by delivering 71 specially customized Carens as Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) to the Punjab Police. This comes after the successful unveiling of the Carens as PBVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Under the hood, the customized Carens boasts a Smartstream 1.5 Petrol engine paired with a 6-speed Manual transmission.

Customized Features of Carens PBVs for Punjab Police

The purpose of these PBVs is to serve as Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), equipped to provide immediate assistance during emergencies. Kia’s entry into the PBV segment underscores its commitment to addressing diverse mobility requirements for specialized institutions in India.

The Punjab Police opted for the Kia Carens due to its cutting-edge technology, advanced connected features, larger wheelbase, and enhanced comfort in the third row. The Carens has emerged as the preferred mobility choice, meeting the stringent demands of law enforcement agencies. Kia Carens’ safety features are in line with industry standards, including a High Strength Steel structure, All Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Idle Stop & Go, and TPMS, ensuring a secure and reliable driving experience.

The PBVs are equipped with custom High-Intensity Strobe lights, PA Systems, and ‘Dial 112 – Emergency Response Vehicle’ Decals. To power the additional equipment, a higher capacity 60Ah battery has been installed. The Carens’ spacious interior and practical design, including features like 2nd-row 60:40 split, 3rd-row 55:50 split, adjustable headrests in all rows, a 12V Power Socket, and 5 USB Type-C Ports, make it an ideal choice for Punjab Police Officials seeking flexibility in their operations.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn’s Perspective on PBVs

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer at Kia India, expressed pride in the collaboration with Punjab Police, stating, “Purpose-Based Vehicles (PBVs) represent the future of mobility, offering extensive customization to meet specific requirements. Kia is thrilled to provide technologically enhanced Carens as PBVs to the Punjab Police, ensuring the best and safest driving experience, especially for longer journeys.”

Mr. Sohn emphasized the strategic partnerships with institutions, aiming to expand the appeal of family movers like the Carens to all entities seeking a 7-seater mobility solution. The delivery of these PBVs reflects Kia’s commitment to addressing evolving mobility needs by offering tailored solutions.

The Kia Carens, first showcased at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo in 2023, received accolades, winning the ‘Indian Car of the Year’ in the same year. The recent delivery of PBVs underscores Kia’s dedication to becoming a leader in the global PBV segment by 2030. The move aligns with the trend of customizable vehicles catering to the specific demands of both customers and the market, contributing to elevated levels of customer satisfaction.