Kia Clavis Compact SUV Front and Rear LED DRLs – New Spy Shots

Upcoming Kia Clavis compact SUV launch is likely to take place later this year – EV version will rival Nexon EV

Kia Motors, currently holding the 5th position among automakers in India, is gearing up for a significant launch in the compact SUV segment. The upcoming vehicle, codenamed AY and expected to be named Clavis, has been spotted undergoing testing, generating excitement among automotive enthusiasts.

Upcoming Kia Compact SUV – Clavis LED DRLs Spied

New Kia Clavis is set to position itself between the popular Sonet and Seltos models in Kia’s lineup and is anticipated to offer both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electric variants. It has now been spied once again, this time revealing its LED DRLs in the front as well as at the rear.

The exterior design of the Kia Clavis has been a subject of intrigue since first spy shots surfaced. The compact SUV exhibits a distinctive boxy stance complemented by a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, flush door handles, and eye-catching 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The front grille adds a touch of Kia’s signature design, while blacked-out roof rails, A-pillars, and faux skid plates enhance its rugged appeal. The rear features vertically positioned LED lamps connected by a light bar, creating a modern and stylish aesthetic. Front and rear features vertical LED DRL, which also are the turn indicators.

Interior Insights

Earlier spy shots have also revealed glimpses of the Kia Clavis’s interior, offering a sneak peek into its luxurious and tech-savvy cabin. The compact SUV is expected to boast ventilated front seats, dual-tone upholstery, and a cutting-edge infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

Additional features may include wireless phone connectivity, a foldable central armrest, rear AC vents, and USB charging ports. Safety is a top priority, with the Clavis featuring a 360-degree camera, 12 parking sensors, six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes, and a Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, though some features may be reserved for higher trims.

Versatile Powertrain Options

New Kia Clavis aims to cater to a diverse range of preferences by offering multiple powertrain options. There could be a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, delivering 120 horsepower and 172 Nm torque. Transmission choices could be a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). The electric variants’ details are yet to be disclosed, but a range of 350-400 km is anticipated.

Kia has ambitious production plans for the Clavis, aiming to manufacture approximately 1 lakh units annually, of which 80 percent could be ICE models. In terms of competition, the Clavis is set to go head-to-head with rivals such as the Nexon EV (India’s No 1 selling EV) and Mahindra XUV400 in the Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price range.