Kia Clavis SUV Interiors Spied – Pano Sunroof, ADAS, 360 Cam, Venti Seats, Flush Door Handles

Kia India is getting ready to launch an all new SUV this year. Internally codenamed AY, it is likely to be christened as Clavis upon launch. First spy shots of this new SUV leaked online a few days ago. At that time only the exteriors were spied. Now, a fresh batch of spy shots have arrived from South Korea (credited to Shorts Car), revealing interiors of Kia Clavis as well as many exciting new features.

Distinctive Exterior Design Elements

The spy shots reveal vertical-placed LED headlights, a design choice that not only enhances the SUV’s visual appeal but also contributes to improved illumination on the road. Complementing this feature are sleek flush door handles, giving the Clavis a modern and streamlined look. The presence of 17-inch alloy wheels adds a touch of sophistication to the overall exterior.

One of the standout revelations from the spy shots is the inclusion of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This indicates that the Clavis SUV will come equipped with cutting-edge safety features, offering a higher level of autonomous driving capabilities. Additionally, the panoramic sunroof adds a touch of luxury to the driving experience.

Kia Clavis is set to redefine comfort with front and rear ventilated seats, ensuring a pleasant and relaxing journey for both driver and passengers. The inclusion of a 360-degree camera and 12 parking sensors (6 on each side) further enhances the SUV’s maneuverability and ease of parking in various situations.

Spacious Interiors, Added Safety

On the rear end, the spy shots confirm vertical connected LED tail lights, contributing to the Clavis’s distinctive and modern design language. These lights not only add to the aesthetics but also enhance visibility on the road, ensuring safety during night drives.

The Clavis SUV is equipped with four-wheel disc brakes, emphasizing Kia’s commitment to delivering not just style and comfort but also optimal performance. This feature enhances braking efficiency, providing drivers with a sense of control and confidence on the road.

Engine Options – EV and ICE

Clavis SUV is set to feature both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric powertrains. While specifics about the electric variants remain undisclosed, industry standards hint at a range between 350 km to 400 km, aligning with the increasing emphasis on sustainable mobility.

In the case of ICE models, a prominent 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is anticipated to be at the forefront, delivering 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). Similar to the Sonet, the Clavis will adopt a front-wheel-drive configuration, enhancing its agility on the road.

In just four years, Kia has emerged as India’s 5th largest carmaker, driven by the success of models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. The introduction of the Clavis SUV aims to further solidify Kia’s market share in the swiftly expanding SUV segment. Setting itself apart with a distinctive design, the Clavis boasts a rugged profile, a departure from the sleeker styles of its predecessors. This bold approach is poised to attract a new demographic seeking a robust and adventurous driving experience.

