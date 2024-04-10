Kia Clavis Compact SUV Spied In Hyderabad – ADAS, Sunroof, Touchscreen, And More

Kia will be launching a new compact SUV in India later this year – It will be joining Seltos and Sonet in company’s SUV lineup

Kia started its India journey with the Seltos. Today, the company has extended its portfolio beyond Seltos to include Sonet, Carens, Carnival and EV6. Kia has quickly established itself as one of the leading mainstream manufacturers. The next vehicle to launch in India is a compact SUV codenamed AY, which is rumoured to be launched with the name Clavis.

Kia Clavis Spotted

Kia Clavis is one of those vehicles that is likely to make a big impact in India when launched. The company trademarked Clavis name in India in December 2023. Kia Clavis has now been spied in Hyderabad. These are the clearest images of India-spec Clavis till date. Hat tip to Viral Cars Hyderabad for the video.

Owing to high resolution and quality of the new spy video, we can pin point quite a few equipment and features that Kia is offering with Clavis. For starters, we can see an imposing fascia with vertically laid-out LED DRL signature just like the upcoming XUV 3XO. It has automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers and the lighting setup is vertically laid out.

Expect a triple LED projector setup – two for low beam and one for high beam. Number plate will be positioned along the horizontal bumper element between upper grill and lower grill. There is a radar module present, which confirms ADAS features similar to other Kia models. Front parking sensors are visible too.

If it has ADAS, it is likely to be a top-spec trim. The tyres look skinny and don’t appear to be 215-section like they are with Sonet and Seltos. Other notable elements include a muscular clamshell bonnet and thick B-pillars like Hyundai Casper. Roof rails lend a taller appearance than it is and wheels are geometric design like on Kia’s International models.

Is this Exter and Punch rival?

Rear gets vertically laid out LED tail lights and an almost flat tailgate. Rear bumper has vertically mounted reflectors. We can take a glimpse of the car’s interior too. Steering wheel looks closer to that of EV6 and it has the same twin horizontally laid-out screens like we saw on the new Sonet and Seltos.

The spy video shows Clavis from up close and it looks well under sub 4m in length. In profile, Kia Clavis shares overall silhouette with Hyundai Casper and looks just a tad bit longer. Depending on the length and size, upcoming Clavis will either share powertrains with Hyundai Exter or Kia Seltos. When launched, it should be a more spacious proposition owing to its boxy proportions. Electric Clavis is also on the cards.