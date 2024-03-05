Hyundai Casper EV Production-Spec Model Spied Testing – Punch EV Rival

Upcoming Hyundai Casper EV might pack up to a 40 kWh battery pack, promising a range of around 300 km in the real world

Hyundai Casper Electric crossover production-spec model was recently spied testing in South Korea. It is based on the regular Casper ICE vehicle, which is very popular in South Korean market. India may get a slightly larger version of this, in the form of Exter EV.

Hyundai Casper EV Production-Spec model

Production-spec model of Casper EV was spied testing recently and retains most strengths from its ICE counterpart. Despite being draped in camouflage, most of its design elements could be correlated with its ICE counterpart. We’re talking about the same cutesy design that made Casper a popular vehicle since its launch.

The friendly front fascia with attractive LED DRLs at the top and round projector headlights below it, is retained as is. Front grille has a new circular element finished in silver. Contrasting this circular element is a covered patch, which is likely to house Hyundai Casper EV’s charging port. Centrally positioned charging port could have aided convenience. But that is not the case.

Side profile is similar to regular Casper. Chunky B-pillars split the glass area. They are body coloured, adding an interesting touch. Wheels could be 17” in diameter like ICE Casper. EV-specific smaller aero wheels are highly likely. Rear is completely similar to ICE Hyundai Casper, sans an exhaust.

Depending on market, Hyundai Casper EV production-spec model gets ADAS suite. Other notable features include heated seats, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, a larger touchscreen infotainment screen than Casper ICE’s 8-inch unit, larger instrument screen, connected LED tail lights, rear disc brakes and more.

The Next Small Thing To Ruffle EV Space?

Hyundai Casper EV is likely to retain similar dimensions as ICE Casper measuring 3,595mm long, 1,595mm wide and up to 1,605mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,400mm long. India-bound Exter EV is likely to get a larger footprint than Casper. Speculations suggest a long-wheelbase version of Casper EV for export markets like Australia and Europe.

Both Casper and Exter are based on the same Hyundai-Kia K1 platform. Range can be around 300 km from a single charge. Same set of features as ICE Casper will make it to Hyundai Casper Electric as well. A 40 kWh battery is likely. For context, Tata Nexon EV LR gets a 40.5 kWh battery and is a much larger vehicle than Casper.

India is showing a (relatively) steady growth in electric car space. The sub Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh bracket is where most EV action lies. Lower end of this spectrum is occupied by Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV, Citroen eC3, MG Comet and the recently launched Punch EV.

Source – ??? ??? ?? ????