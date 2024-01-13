Kia Clavis SUV Spied Testing For The First Time Ahead Of Launch (Codename AY)

Kia’s Upcoming Clavis SUV: A Bold Move to Expand its SUV Lineup in India

In a strategic move to solidify its position as a key player in the Indian SUV market, Kia is gearing up to launch its latest offering, the Clavis SUV. Internally codenamed AY, this new entrant is set to fill the gap between the newly launched Sonet and Seltos models, with an expected launch later this year. The anticipation surrounding this model has heightened with the recent leak of the first spy shots from South Korea, credited to Shorts Car.

Distinctive Design for Clear Differentiation

In just four years, Kia has successfully positioned itself as the 5th largest carmaker in India, primarily propelled by the success of models like the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. Now, the introduction of the Clavis SUV aims to further augment Kia’s market share in the rapidly growing SUV segment.

What sets the Clavis apart is its distinctive design, carefully crafted to offer a clear differentiation from its siblings, the Sonet and Seltos. The SUV will boast a rugged profile, signaling a departure from the sleeker designs of its predecessors. This bold approach is expected to attract a new segment of users seeking a robust and adventurous driving experience.

One of the standout features of the Clavis is its tall, boxy design, prioritizing ample space for passengers. This design choice is seen as a potential solution to address the reported rear legroom issue in the Sonet. With the Clavis, Kia aims to strike a balance between a spacious interior and a sizable boot space.

ICE and EV option

Under the hood, the Clavis SUV will likely be offered with both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric powertrains. For the ICE models, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor is likely to take center stage, generating 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). The front-wheel-drive configuration, similar to the Sonet, enhances the SUV’s agility on the road. While details about the electric variants remain undisclosed, industry standards suggest a range of approximately 350 km to 400 km, aligning with the growing trend towards sustainable mobility.

Kia’s current UV sales in India stand at around 2.4 lakh units annually, contributing to a notable 10-12 percent market share in the SUV segment. With the introduction of the Clavis SUV, Kia aims to further strengthen its position in this lucrative market. India, currently the third-largest market for Kia, also serves as a significant export hub. Kia’s rapid success is evident in its achievement of reaching cumulative sales of 5 lakh units and registering profits at an unprecedented pace.

As the automotive industry eagerly awaits the official unveiling of the Kia Clavis SUV, expectations are high for a vehicle that combines distinctive design, robust performance, and a commitment to addressing user feedback. Kia’s bold foray into the SUV market with the Clavis marks another milestone in the brand’s impressive journey in India.

