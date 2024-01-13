New Kia Sonet HTK+ 2nd Base Variant – Full Details, Walkaround

New Sonet HTK+ is positioned as a VFM variant, offering all the necessary features in under Rs 10 lakh

Kia has launched the new Sonet facelift at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. The top-spec X-Line 1.5 CRDi AT variant costs Rs 15.69 lakh (ex.sh). There are a total of 7 variants – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line trims. For folks with a budget of around Rs 10 lakh, the 2nd base variant HTK+ would be an appropriate choice. A walkaround provides complete details about the exteriors and interiors and all the features of the new Sonet HTK+ variant.

New Kia Sonet HTK+ 2nd base variant walkaround

Kia Sonet HTK+ 2nd base variant has most of the cosmetic touch-ups introduced with the facelift model. Some of the key highlights include Kia signature tiger nose grille with knurled matte chrome surround, tusk-inspired front and rear skid plates, star map LED DRLs, ice cube LED fog lamps and star map LED connected tail lamps.

However, LED headlamps are not available with HTK+. This feature is available from HTX onwards. Although HTK+ has steel wheels, the dual-tone styling effect creates largely the same look and feel as crystal cut alloy wheels available with higher trims. R16 40.56 cm wheels have been used for HTK+.

The variant gets full body cladding, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn signals, body coloured outside door handles, silver roof rack and shark fin antenna.

Sonet HTK+ interiors

It’s good that Kia is offering an electric sunroof with HTK+ variant. However, cost will be higher, as the sunroof is available with only the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor 6iMT variant. Sonet HTK+ gets semi leatherette seats with all black interiors. Other key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, type-C USB charger, 12v power outlet, Bluetooth multi-connection, steering mounted audio controls and remote engine start on smart key.

A comprehensive range of comfort and convenience features are available. It includes central locking, fully automatic air conditioner, rear AC vents, follow me home headlamps, rear defogger and smart key with push button start.

Sonet HTK+ performance, safety

Sonet HTK+ gets three powertrain options. Users can choose from the 1.2-litre petrol motor with 5MT, 1.0-litre turbo petrol with 6iMT and the 1.5-litre diesel with 6MT. The return of diesel MT is one of the significant updates for Sonet facelift. Talking about performance, the 1.2-litre MPi petrol motor makes 83 PS of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6MT, 6iMT and 6AT. Safety is not a worry with Sonet facelift, as 15 features are standard across all variants.

The safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system. Sonet HTK+ gets additional safety features such as a rear-view camera with guidelines and a burglar alarm.

New Sonet HTK+ prices

Sonet HTK+ 2nd base variant is available at a starting price of Rs 9,89,900. This is for the G1.2 5MT variant. For G1.0 6iMT, the price is Rs 10.49 lakh. The diesel MT variant will cost Rs 11.39 lakh.