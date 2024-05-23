Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV Makes Global Debut – 600 Kms Range

Kia has unveiled its latest innovation in the electric vehicle market, the Kia EV3, a compact SUV that promises to redefine the segment

Drawing inspiration from the brand’s flagship EV9, the EV3 is set to elevate the electric SUV experience for a broader audience, blending bold aesthetics with functional sophistication. The EV3 showcases Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, balancing nature and modernity to create a dynamic and harmonious appearance.

Kia EV3 Electric SUV Design

The vehicle’s exterior features vertical headlamps and the new Star Map signature lighting, which enhances its confident stance. The sleek roofline and muscular body design contribute to its powerful yet agile profile.

Inside, the EV3 offers a spacious, practical, and comfortable environment. The cabin, designed to accommodate five passengers, includes features such as a sliding table, multi-adjustable ambient lighting, and fold-back relaxation seats. The near-30-inch widescreen display integrates seamlessly with the dashboard, providing both drivers and passengers with intuitive access to entertainment and navigation systems.

Performance, Battery, Range

Powered by Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology, the EV3 offers a best-in-class driving range of up to 600 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle is available in two variants: a Standard model with a 58.3kWh battery and a Long Range model with an 81.4kWh battery. Both models feature a 150kW electric motor, allowing the EV3 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 170 km/h.

Charging efficiency is a highlight, with the EV3 capable of fast charging from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes. This efficiency is supported by state-of-the-art Battery Management and Cell Monitoring Units, which optimize energy use and enhance overall vehicle performance.

Advanced Safety and Convenience Features

The EV3 is equipped with an array of advanced safety and driving assistance systems, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Highway Driving Assist. These features, along with the new eDTVC Electric Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control, ensure a smooth and stable driving experience.

Kia’s Remote Smart Parking Assist and a 12-inch Head-up Display further enhance convenience and safety, allowing drivers to maneuver the vehicle with ease and keep essential information within their line of sight. The EV3 also debuts Kia’s i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking technology, enabling one-pedal driving for improved energy efficiency and reduced driver fatigue.

Connectivity and Entertainment

Kia has integrated a suite of connectivity and entertainment features in the EV3, including the new Kia AI Assistant, which uses generative AI to provide natural language interaction and support for various vehicle functions. The Premium Streaming service, powered by LG’s Automotive Content Platform, and in-car gaming options deliver a rich, immersive experience for occupants.

Customization options are abundant, with NBA team-inspired Display Themes and a variety of interior colour and material choices, reflecting elements of Air, Earth, and Water. Sustainable materials, such as recycled PET, are used extensively throughout the interior, aligning with Kia’s commitment to sustainability.

Kia will launch the EV3 first in Korea in July 2024, followed by a European debut later in the year. The company plans to extend availability to other regions subsequently. The global campaign, titled ‘A Moving Power,’ underscores Kia’s dedication to innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. India launch of Kia EV3 has not been confirmed yet.