Kia Syros Name Trademarked – Is This The ICE Version Of Clavis SUV?

When launched, Kia Syros may rival Tata Punch ICE and Kia Clavis might take on the Tata Punch EV, or vice versa

Since its debut in the Asian Subcontinent, Kia India has been among the key contributors to the growth of Indian automotive sector. Currently, Sonet is Kia’s most affordable offering in India and there are upcoming vehicles that could further expand the company’s presence and reach. One of those vehicles will be called Kia Syros as the name was recently trademarked.

Kia Syros Name Trademarked

If we take a look at Kia’s vast repository of name trademarks and intellectual properties, we can see that the company has quite a few name trademarks. Kia K series (K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8, K9), Kia EV series (EV1, EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, EV7, EV8, EV9) are notable names. Also, Kia has Clavis name registered towards the end of 2023.

However, the most recent and the most interesting name trademarks from Kia has to be Syros. The full name trademarked by Kia Corporation is Kia Syros and is expected to go on an upcoming car. Kia Syros name trademarked application was filed by Kia Corporation on 19/03/2024 and was journaled on 29/04/2024.

Currently, the trademark application status shows ‘Accepted & Advertised’. While Kia Clavis name was trademarked to be used on Vans [vehicles]; motor buses; sports cars; automobiles; electric cars; trucks, Kia Syros goods and service section just shows ‘Automobiles’. A car is an automobile, though.

What can it be?

Kia India is currently working on three upcoming cars. One is new Kia Carnival which will likely retain its name when launched sometime this year. We have been witnessing two variations of upcoming Kia Clavis. One with disc brakes on all four wheels and another with rear drum brakes.

Speculations suggest one of these Clavis test mules is an ICE vehicle and the other, an EV. One with all four disc brakes being the EV, of course. Kia Syros name trademarked, might go on either of these two vehicles and the other one will be called Clavis. Which one will be which, only time will tell.

Kia Clavis test mules spotted show very close resemblances Hyundai Casper. Kia Clavis looks like it is slightly longer than the 3.6m long Casper along with unique front and rear designs. Realistically, Kia Clavis could be a 3.8m long vehicle rivaling the likes of Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Unlike global markets, Kia is a premium offering in India over its Hyundai counterparts and the same is true with Kia Clavis too. We expect the electric version to pack all the bells and whistles like a panoramic sunroof, radar-based ADAS suite, fancy interiors with dual 10.2-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation and others. While ICE version (Kia Syros) will be slightly under-kitted to match Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter’s price point.