Kia EV4 Spied For First Time – Compact Electric SUV (Seltos, Creta Size)

Kia EV4 electric SUV will take on the likes of Maruti EVX and Mahindra BE.05 upon launch

In recent years, the automotive industry has witnessed a monumental shift towards sustainability and electrification. As the world grapples with the environmental challenges posed by traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, automakers are stepping up their game to introduce innovative and eco-friendly alternatives. Among these forward-thinking manufacturers is Kia, a brand renowned for its commitment to cutting-edge technology and design.

We know about the 11 EVs that Kia showcased in November 2021. Out of these eleven new models, Kia had promised some derivatives of existing petrol / diesel powered cars and some will be dedicated EVs built on all new platform. To be more precise, 3 dedicated and 1 derivative passenger EVs, 4 dedicated and 2 derivative recreational EVs and 1 derivative commercial EV.

Kia EV4 Spied Testing For First Time

As of now, Kia has launched Niro EV, Soul EV and EV6 across multiple markets. Kia showcased production model of EV9 (Telluride equivalent) and teased concept model of EV5, which will sit below the EV6. Ahead of global debut of Kia EV5, which is set for later this month, a new test mule of Kia has been spied in South Korea. This is believed to be the upcoming Kia EV4.

Kia EV4 will sit below the Kia EV5. Looking at the spy shots, this test mule looks very much similar in size to the Seltos compact SUV that is on sale in India. This new test mule has almost the same windscreen, A-pillars, ORVMs, bonnet and even front doors. However, there are different LED DRL signatures with both vehicles.

Wheels are starkly different too. Kia EV4 sports aero wheels to maximise efficiency. Apart from that we can see cutouts for front parking sensors and a radar module for ADAS suite. Rear is where we see stark differences with both models. For starters, rear doors are different because of rear roofline shape. Rear gets a sleek LED signature for tail lights that take up almost half of tailgate. These tail lights match Kia’s design language used with its EVs like EV6.

Interiors, Safety features

On the inside, expect a minimalistic approach with less buttons and more screens. Layout will be modern with intelligent usage of space aiming to deliver maximum possible roominess and comfort in the segment. Expect the interior design to be inspired by the EV6.

Other features on offer could be a high-resolution infotainment system that offers seamless smartphone integration, navigation, over-the-air updates, and access to real-time vehicle information. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) enhance safety by providing features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automated emergency braking.

Kia EV4 Battery Pack and Range

Kia EV4 is likely to feature around 50 kWh to 60 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed range of about 500 km on a single charge. To keep prices competitive, expect a single motor layout, driving the front wheels. This same powertrain and battery pack could be used to power the upcoming Creta EV, which has already been spied testing in India. Potential rivals to the upcoming Kia EV4 include a range of upcoming EVs like Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, Mahindra BE.05, etc. Launch expected in 2025.

