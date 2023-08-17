Mahindra BE.05 (Creta EV Rival) Production Version – Gets Glass Roof

The Mahindra BE.05 teased by Pratap Bose features a fixed glass roof instead of a sunroof

Mahindra has announced their EV launch plans at the FutureScape event in South Africa. They have also revealed a new logo for their Born EVs. This new logo will be first seen on the BE.05, which will be launched in Oct 2025. Ahead of that, Mahindra’s lead designer Pratap Bose has shared an image of production-spec BE.05.

The teaser shows BE.05 from the top, giving us more insight regarding this product. Road test of Mahindra BE.05 has already started as it was spied testing near their Chennai plant earlier this month.

Mahindra BE.05 Production Spec Teased

Mahindra BE.05 was showcased as a concept last year. It features an aggressive design language, making it look really sporty. From what one can deduce via leaked spy shots and this new teaser of production spec BE.05, it looks like Mahindra is bringing most of the design elements of the concept to the production version.

The new teaser from Pratap Bose shows a birds-eye view of how BE.05 will look like. We can see a glass roof that looks like a fixed unit. So, no sunroof. Which is a good thing, considering that India has a mostly dusty environment. We hope there is a shade below this glass roof to cover it or electrochromic function. After all, India is one of the sunniest countries in this part of the world. The tailgate of this SUV is open and it looks like a giant roof spoiler from this angle.

But it is a tailgate, which is open. Maybe the purpose of an open tailgate in this teaser is to make it look longer than it is? Perhaps. When looking from the top, we can make out how significant BE.05’s bonnet creases are. Bonnet is very small, though. This increases area for fiber parts, which are less expensive than metal.

New batteries sourced from BYD, VW still a supplier for motors?

Doors should have been frameless, to accentuate the wild design. This seems like a missed opportunity to launch India’s first indigenous frameless door vehicle. In yesterday’s presentation at Cape Town, South Africa, Mahindra revealed that the new INGLO platform will feature BYD’s Prismatic (60 kWh) and Blade cells (80 kWh), instead of VW’s cells.

However, these new cells are LFP in their chemistry and Mahindra could offer AWD setup as well. If it does, the front motor will be less performant as opposed to the rear motor. Just like the choice between 60 kWh and 80 kWh battery size, Mahindra will offer performance choice with its rear motor.

In base specs, there is a VALEO-sourced rear motor with 228 bhp and 380 Nm. Then there is Volkswagen-sourced 282 bhp and 535 Nm rear motor, while front motor is a sole VW-sourced unit with 108 bhp and 135 Nm. When launched, BE.05 could be priced in the Rs 25 to 30 lakh range. Here it will take on the upcoming Creta EV, Seltos EV, Tata Curvv EV as well as Maruti EVX.