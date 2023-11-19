Kia EV5 Launched In China At Rs 17.30 Lakh – XUV.e8, Harrier EV Rival

As part of its plan to make EVs available to everyone, Kia has launched the brand new EV5 mid-size electric SUV

Kia has aggressive plans for the EV segment at the global scale. It has the blueprint of a dedicated lineup of new electric vehicles, from EV1 to EV9. Some of these like EV6 and EV9 are already on sale. And now, Kia has launched the EV5 in China. EV5 is Kia’s first global strategic model to be introduced in China.

Kia EV5 launched in China

Kia has announced the launch of EV5 at the ongoing 21st China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. EV5 prices start at 149,800 yuan, which is approximately USD 20,800 or Rs 17.30 lakh. The prices are around 10,000 yuan (1,400 USD) lower than the pre-sales prices. Kia had opened pre-sales for EV5 in China earlier this year in August.

At that time, starting price was announced at 159,800 yuan (22,100 USD). It makes sense, as China is a safe bet for any EV manufacturer. The country has emerged as the largest electric car market in the world. With leadership in battery production and related technologies, China has witnessed faster adoption of electric vehicles in comparison to other regions of the world.

Kia EV5 will play a key role in helping the company achieve its EV goals. Kia has set a target of selling one million electric vehicles per year by 2026. This number will increase to 1.6 million units per annum by the end of this decade. EV5 is affordably priced and is expected to generate significant sales volumes. It will soon be available in other markets as well. EV5 is positioned as a family-oriented SUV, offering an optimal mix of performance, range and hi-tech features.

Kia EV5 specs and features

Kia EV5 is underpinned by the E-GMP platform. This is a dedicated EV platform that has spawned several of Kia and Hyundai’s new-gen models. EV5 in China has a 64.2 kWh battery pack that supplies power to a 160-kW motor. The battery pack has LFP chemistry and is supplied by China-based manufacturer BYD. Variants with the 64.2 kWh battery have a certified range of 530 km.

EV5 long-range version is equipped with an 88-kWh battery pack. The motor is the same 160 kW unit with both models. Certified range extends to 720 km. Kia has yet to reveal the price for the long-range model. Earlier this year, Kia had also announced a long-range AWD model. However, it is not certain if that variant will be introduced in China. EV5 is fitted with a dedicated heat pump system that reduces the risk of battery-related fire incidents.

Kia EV5 has an attractive visual styling and packs in a comprehensive range of features. Interiors follow a minimalistic design language, which enhances the sense of space and comfort. Features that instantly grab one’s attention include the integrated dual screens and the four-spoke steering wheel with a gear lever.

Users can feel confident about safety, as EV5 is offering a comprehensive range of features including ADAS. Safety kit includes 7-airbags, L2+ level assisted driving, remote control smart parking and semi-automatic lane changing.