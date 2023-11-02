Kia Records 4th Highest Monthly Sales – Seltos Tops With Over 12k Units Sold

Kia Seltos was the best-selling Kia model in India in October 2023 while the Sonet and Carens also added significant numbers

Kia India has reported a 4.41 percent YoY and 21.62 percent MoM growth in sales in October 2023 to experience its 4th highest monthly domestic sales. Total sales stood at 24,351 units, up 4.41 percent YoY over 23,323 units sold in October 2022 while there had been 20,022 units sold in September 2023. Strong sales during the festive period coupled with increased demand for the recently updated Seltos facelift steered the company sales to this pitch.

Kia Seltos Boosts company sales in October 2023

The Kia India lineup, which currently includes the Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6, had the Seltos as its best-selling model in the past month. Sales of the Seltos stood at 12,362 units, up 26.44 percent over 9,777 units sold in October 2022.

This was a 2,585 unit volume growth with the Seltos claiming a 50.77 percent share in the company lineup. It was also a 52.73 percent MoM growth from 10,558 units sold in September 2023 relating to a 1,804 unit volume growth. The 2023 Kia Seltos was updated in July 2023 and now comes in with increased passenger comforts and safety features.

At No. 2 was the Kia Sonet, sales of which dipped 14.72 percent YoY to 6,493 units, down from 7,614 units sold in October 2022. It was however, a MoM growth of 30.28 percent over 4,984 units sold in September 2023. The Sonet currently commands a 26.66 percent share in the company portfolio.

Carens is Third Highest-Selling Vehicle for Kia

Kia Carens sales also fell 2.26 percent YoY to 5,355 units in October 2023 whereas the company had sold 5,479 units in the same month last year. MoM sales improved by 23.67 percent from 4,330 units sold in September 2023.

There were also 141 units of the EV6 sold last month, down 11 units when compared to 152 units sold in October 2022. There was also a MoM decline in sales by 9 units as against 150 units sold in September 2023. Earlier Kia India also retailed the Carnival full-size MPV which has now been discontinued due to lower demand.

Kia India has also revealed that sales have crossed 2,19,702 units in the current calendar year till October 2023. During the period January – October 2023, the company has sold 83,250 units of the Seltos, 73,333 units of Sonet and 60,817 units of Carens MPV. Kia India’s upcoming launch includes the Sonet facelift which has been spied in detail, showing off its various feature updates.