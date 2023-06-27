Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens for software update

Kia India will be recalling 30,297 units of the Carens MUV manufactured during the period September 2022 to February 2023 for a software update

Kia India has announced a recall of the Carens three row utility vehicle to update the software. These will include a total of 30,297 units of this model that will be brought in for a software update and will be conducted free of cost. The owners will be intimated and would have to bring in their models to the company service center for inspection and if required, a software update.

Kia Carens is an important model in the company lineup in terms of sales after the Sonet and Seltos. Of the total 18,766 units sold by the company last month, the Sonet was a top seller with 8,251 units sold. Carens was at No. 2 with sales stood at 6,367 units. Seltos sales stood at 4,065 units. The Kia Carens currently commands a waiting period of around 10 months depending on trim level.

Kia Carens Recall Notice Issued

This is the second time that such a recall has been resorted to since the Kia Carens was launched in February 2022. In the previous instance, it was in October 2022 when there were over 4,000 units of the Carens recalled, again due to software related issues.

This recall is related to Kia Carens’ instrument cluster which is not booting up properly and could cause the digital instrument cluster to go blank. A software update on affected units of the Carens would rectify this error and hence all models manufactured during the periods September 2022 to February 2023 are being recalled.

Kia India has also updated the powertrains of Sonet, Seltos and Carens which are now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. This includes a 1.5 liter NA petrol, a 1.5 liter turbo petrol and a 1.5 liter diesel motor.

The update also included new features, which depending on trim level include a 12.5 inch digital instrument cluster, leather wrapped gear knob, and Alexa integration with connected car platform. The company also increased prices with the Carens which now ranges from Rs 10.45 lakh to 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the meantime, the automaker is set to unveil the Seltos facelift on 4th July 2023 while there is also the Carens facelift expected to be launched in September 2023. Kia is also readying the Sonet facelift, scheduled for launch later this year.