Kia India Records 1 Million Production – Rolls Out 1st New Seltos

Kia’s 1 millionth unit was none other than the new Seltos facelift which has also been opened for bookings

It was a double celebration for Kia India. The company has just rolled off its 1 millionth (10 lakh) unit from their manufacturing facility in Anantapur. This milestone model was the highly acclaimed Seltos that has been the company’s best-selling SUV over the past several months followed by the Sonet.

The company, with a current portfolio of the Seltos compact SUV, Sonet sub-compact SUV, Carens MPV, and EV6 electric crossover is currently in the top 5 list of PV makers in India. Seltos was the first Kia car to go on sale in India.

Kia India 1 million production milestone

Sales of Seltos have crossed the 5 lakh mark. Total production from the Anantapur plant includes 5,32,450 units of Seltos, 3,32,450 units of Sonet, 1,20,516 units of Carens and 14,584 units of Carnival. This shows that Seltos has contributed over 50 percent to this production milestone.

As a part of this 1 millionth (10 lakh) unit milestone was celebrated with Kia India unveiling its new vision for future “Inspiring Mobility Solutions that enrich lives”. With this, Kia India will focus on enhancing its mobility experience for the new age customers in India. Through this, the company aims to capture a 10 percent market share with new launches, customer centric innovations and expansion of sales networks from a current 300 sales outlets to 600+.

Kia Seltos Facelift Bookings Open Today

Kia Seltos Facelift has entered production. Launch date is expected sometime next month. The new Seltos facelift is now open for bookings at Rs 25,000. It will come with a new design sporting single tone and dual tone colour options with a host of interior design themes and upholstery options. Safety will be via 32 features among which will be Level 2 ADAS with 17 functions.

The Seltos facelift will get a panoramic sunroof. Its earlier model sported a single pane sunroof. Engine specifications include a new 1.5 liter turbocharged petrol engine which also currently powers the Hyundai Verna. This engine offers 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DCT.

The new Seltos will also be available with its earlier engine lineup that included the 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol motor making 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual or IVT gearbox as well as a 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 116 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to 6 speed iMT and 6AT. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor along with the upcoming Honda Elevate.