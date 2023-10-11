Kia K3 Hatch Set To Replace 5-Door Rio – Honda City Hatch, Toyota Yaris Rival

Kia K3 hatchback will borrow a significant percentage of its equipment and features from K3 sedan

As may be recalled, Kia unveiled the all-new K3 sedan earlier this year in August. It was the successor to the Rio sedan. And now, its hatchback version is all set to replace the Rio hatchback. Instead of just updating the with and retaining its name, Kia is creating a new identity for both Rio’s sedan and hatchback successors.

Kia K3 hatchback – what to expect?

Upcoming Kia K3 hatch will share the platform with the K3 sedan. The latter utilizes the same architecture, as used with new Hyundai Verna. In select markets like USA, Verna is also referred to as Accent. As is the case with hatchback versions of popular sedans, K3 hatch has largely the same profile as the K3 sedan. It’s only at the rear that the hatch design replaces the sedan’s trunk.

Most of the features at the front and up to the rear doors on the sides are the same as K3 sedan. Some of the key highlights include an aggressive front fascia, sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs, Kia’s signature tiger nose grille, a prominent meshed lower grille section and a smooth, chiselled bonnet.

Side profile is distinguishable with its circular wheel arches, wide body cladding, chrome finish on the window line, body-coloured door handles, dual-tone rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signals and blacked-out B and C pillars. The door design of K3 hatch is exactly the same as the K3 sedan. Alloy wheels are also the same for both.

At the rear, Kia K3 hatch has a roof-mounted spoiler, raked windshield, rear washer and wiper, edgy tail lamps with interconnecting LED strips and a prominent bumper. A faux diffuser is also noticeable. The hatch has a shark fin antenna, which is available with the sedan as well.

Dimensionally, the K3 hatch is more spacious than the Rio hatchback. It measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,495 mm in height. In comparison, Rio hatch is 4,065 mm long, 1,725 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall.

Kia K3 hatchback features

On the inside too, there are plenty of similarities between the K3 hatch and its sedan sibling. One of the key highlights are the twin displays comprising an infotainment screen and a digital instrument screen. There’s a two-spoke steering wheel that seems familiar to the one on EV6. Much of the cockpit area is the same as K3 sedan too. Boot space is 390 litres, as compared to 544 litres of K3 sedan.

An official announcement about powertrain options has not been made. But it is likely that K3 hatch will borrow the powertrain options from the K3 sedan. Based on the region, the K3 sedan has a 1.4-litre, a 1.6-litre and even a 2.0-litre engine option.

K3 sedan will be initially manufactured in Mexico and will be targeted at Latin American markets. This has been the case with the sedan version. More production hubs can be identified at a later date. This is likely, as Kia has stated that both K3 body styles are global models.

This 4.3m long K3 hatch is less likely for Indian market, owing to how cross hatches and crossovers have performed here. Also, Setos is a 4.3m long vehicle, and coinciding K3 hatch with brand’s best-seller in India is not a good idea.