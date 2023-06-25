Kia Seltos Facelift Top-Spec GT Line Front and Rear images leak

Seltos facelift gets refreshed exteriors and interiors, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor

Already on sale in the USA and its home market Japan, Kia Seltos facelift will be launched here on July 04. The Indian version will be slightly different from the ones sold overseas. Updates for Kia Seltos facelift will be in line with local needs and preferences.

With a comprehensive range of new features, Seltos facelift will be looking to race ahead of rivals. Before Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara got everyone’s attention with the hybrid tech, Seltos used to be consistently ranked second in the compact SUV segment. It has dropped to third spot in recent months.

Seltos facelift GT Line undisguised images leak

Test mules of Seltos facelift spotted in recent times did not have any camouflage. Now, leaked documents reveal the top-spec GT Line variant fully undisguised. Several new ornamentations have been added to achieve a refreshing profile for the SUV. The front grille has grown in size, eating up the narrow, slatted grille section seen with current GT Line variant. This helps reduce clutter and achieve a more dominating profile for the SUV.

Seltos facelift has a new rectangular lower grille, as compared to the trapezoidal unit of the current model. This change could have been necessitated due to the addition of ADAS. A similar design for the lower grille can be seen with Kia EV6 that also has ADAS. Ice cube LED fog lamps have been carried forward, but the count has been increased from 3 to 4. A new bevelled casing for the fog lamps can also be seen. Features like crown jewel LED headlamps appear to be the same as earlier.

At rear, there are improvements to the dual-exhaust setup and skid plates. Bevelled housings similar to the front have also been added. Seltos facelift gets new tail lights and a new full-width LED strip.

Seltos facelift will be getting a panoramic sunroof, starting from mid-spec variants. GT Line trims will be equipped with radar-based ADAS. It is likely that ADAS kit will be borrowed from Kia EV6. Seltos facelift could get ADAS features such as forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, driver attention warning and safe exit assist.

Seltos facelift GT Line performance

Seltos facelift GT Line will get the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. It generates 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. This engine already does duty on Kia Carens and Hyundai Verna.

Existing engine options of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel will be carried forward for Seltos facelift. The former makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. Transmission choices include 6MT and IVT. The diesel engine makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6iMT or 6AT.