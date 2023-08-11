Kia Seltos Gets My Convenience Plus – Lowest Ownership Cost Program

Unmatched Value for New Seltos Owners: Kia Introduces Lowest Comprehensive Ownership Cost Program

Kia India has launched ‘My Convenience Plus’ aftersales program, offering new Seltos owners an unparalleled ownership experience with the lowest ownership cost in the market. This innovative program, priced at just INR 0.82 per kilometer (without insurance), sets a new standard for hassle-free ownership and cost savings.

Unmatched Value Proposition: Redefining Ownership Experience

Kia Seltos ‘My Convenience Plus’ program encompasses a suite of services, including Pre-paid Maintenance (PPM), Extended Warranty (EW), Roadside Assistance (RSA), Tyre Services & Alloy Protection, and scratch care, all within the first year of ownership. Beyond these benefits, the program also ensures immunity from inflation, shielding customers from escalating spare parts, consumables, maintenance service, and labor expenses.

Kia’s commitment to delivering exceptional coverage and affordability in ownership costs solidifies the Seltos’ position as a premium value-proposition within its segment. This program comes in two variants: Premium (4 years) and Luxury (5 years), allowing customers to tailor the benefits to their specific needs.

With ‘My Convenience Plus,’ Kia India aims to guarantee that every journey with the Seltos is memorable, supported by top-tier after-sales assistance and cost-saving advantages. The program’s origins trace back to Kia India’s My Convenience personalized service initiative, launched in September 2020 for all Kia models. Notably, Kia recently celebrated surpassing 150,000 customers who opted for the My Convenience program. The cost of the ‘My Convenience Plus’ program for Seltos customers starts at INR 32,796 (Rs 8199 per year).

Key Features of the My Convenience Plus Kia Ownership Program:

– Package cost starting from INR 32,796 (INR 8,199 per year).

– Comprehensive coverage featuring a wide range of services, offering the best cost of ownership in the segment.

– 4/5 years of peace of mind with a top-notch digitized experience.

– Inflation protection covering Periodic Maintenance Service, parts, consumables, and labor.

– Extended Warranty & Pre-Paid Maintenance coverage based on the selected program.

– Optional 4th-year Roadside Assistance with enhanced services available at a special price in the 4-year Premium package.

– Complimentary Tyre Services (Wheel Alignment, Balancing & Rotation) for 4/5 Periodic Maintenance Services.

– Tyre Alloy Protection scheme in the 1st year (applicable only in the 5-year Luxury package).

PAN India Coverage & Validity.

– Scratch Care program for New Seltos owners (available until December 31st, 2023). Customers can access one free scratch repair (excluding dents) within 12 months from the date of purchase.

– Digitized Ownership Experience via IOT-based smart services.

On the launch, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing – Kia India, said, “Kia has always been on a mission to simplify and create a seamless, convenient ownership experience for its customers. The introduction of ‘My Convenience Plus’ is a big step in this direction, providing the best-in-class services, savings and comprehensive coverage to enhance the owning and driving experience of Seltos.”